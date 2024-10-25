The Deep State needs Donald Trump to be the American Empire’s fall guy
The United States will lose its sole superpower status during the term of its 47th president. America’s decline will be conveniently pinned on one particular scapegoat
Donald J. Trump will likely be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on Monday Jan 20 2025. Why should we expect this outcome? What are the odds stacked in Trump’s favour? For starters, even the left-leaning media is perceptibly abandoning Kamala Harris. When was the last time Saturday Night Live spewed equal ridicule towards the Democrat …