The Eye Opener

The Eye Opener

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carol Haas's avatar
Carol Haas
4hEdited

What a thought-provoking article! The astute assessments and articulate depictions provide a meaningful overview of media history and its reflection of human history.

Concerning perverse incentives built into a system, I found myself focusing more on individual responsibility toward such incentives. The word incentive derives from "incantare" meaning to chant or to charm, and I've often considered the question of who is more culpable -- the deceived or the deceiver who charms them? The thing about charms is that the individual must choose or not choose them -- and that makes all the difference.

A thought about polarization -- polarity, in physics, is a statement of universal order. When shared conceptual ground is revealed to be, and always to have been, a lie, then it is predetermined to erosion as a matter of universal principle, and polarization often results in that erosion. And while true that "destruction begins not with debate, but when genuine debate stops," the stopping of debate itself is not causative.

So what's the causative factor in where we are? Are we not that causative factor -- and every decision we've made along the way now seen to be infinitely more consequential than we knew or could have foreseen?

So much more that this article has ignited within me and, I'm sure, many others.

Reply
Share
Cheeky Gesturton's avatar
Cheeky Gesturton
7h

That’s where we are at.

I liked your mentioning the Erasmus - Luther exchange.

Real debate expands understanding.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr Mathew Maavak · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture