The Eye Opener

The Eye Opener

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Carol Haas's avatar
Carol Haas
2d

This article is so profoundly disturbing and true to reality that any comment might seem to minimize it, but the primary question is "how are the people to escape?"

Housing is built to control and manage the people, but in presenting itself as the American dream, most don't recognize the snare factor until it's too late. The advent of intrusive technology and surveillance add a significant level of captivity along with a potential for EMF's and other such manipulations of the populations that might make them more "manageable" including food, medicine and water. Housing shortages and other factors limit the changes that most can make.

In the final analysis, it's not that the struggle is eliminated, but that this becomes the struggle for those who understand and who would survive.

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Wink's avatar
Wink
2d

This is huge. You’ve put the words, what I’ve quietly felt for a long time.

Highly disturbing while extremely accurate. This is what people refer to as “The System”, human cattle management…

This is why no matter how hard you strive you will never be the one percent … although everyone has taught that they can be because capitalism is so great…

You were taught to be independent, selfish, greedy, even narcissistic… what you are not taught, is to work together to overcome the system.

This in my opinion is what explains a portion of why we feel helpless. The system has created “manufactured consent”, in order to operate within its structures you have to play by the systems rules.

The only way for us to escape, is to destroy the system, and start over again

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