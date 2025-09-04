The Eye Opener

Jesus Is Lord
5h

Thank you for another excellent comparison/analogy! It reminded me of a hymn called The Solid Rock. And Luke 16:13 - No servant can serve two masters: for either he will hate the one, and love the other; or else he will hold to the one, and despise the other. Ye cannot serve God and mammon. Then the Pharisees, who were covetous, derided him, and Jesus said, "Ye are they which justify yourselves before men; but God knoweth your hearts; for that which is highly esteemed among men is abomination in the sight of God."

And here is a great rendition of that wonderful hymn, which speaks for itself. I like to sing my prayers, like King David did, and Asaph, etc. And I love to see these young people serving the Lord, and praising Him with music and singing. To me, any music that does not praise our solid rock is just noise, meaningless and vain.

https://youtu.be/JcUzHyOhIdw?si=jRrUDOQXWGdfO0BQ

There is another song called CORNERSTONE, derived from this Hymn, but I couldn't share it from Hillsong, as I believe they are compromised--I am not sure of who they are singing to, Our Cornerstone, or the Capstone. It's very sad how many have been deceived and captivated by that evil capstone.

