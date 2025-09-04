This morning, while struggling through a heavy fog of slow caffeine, a thought struck me: why not juxtapose the kingdoms of this world with the Kingdom of God? Two diametrically opposite metaphors immediately came to my mind: the capstone and the cornerstone. Now, the cornerstone is mentioned several times in the Old and New Testaments but what about the capstone?

The cornerstone is translated from the Hebrew rosh pinnah (lit. ‘head of the corner’) in the Masoretic Text, and rendered as kephalē gōnias (‘head of the corner’) in the older Septuagint. In the New Testament, the word akrogōniaios (‘at the extreme corner’) is also used to describe Christ as the cornerstone.

In popular English translations of the Bible, the cornerstone is mentioned 11 times in the ESV, 6 times in the KJV, and about 9-10 times in the NASB. To cut a long expository short — very short — we can safely conclude that the capstone was never used as a metaphor in the original texts of the Bible. But why is it so important to make a distinction between the two? Aren’t both words interchangeable at times? Well, not so in a biblical context.

One depicts the worldly or Antichrist system while the other symbolizes God’s Kingdom. Let’s briefly study what these stones broadly represent.

The Capstone

A capstone is the final, uppermost stone in a structure, like a wall or arch or a pyramid. It serves a functional purpose by providing structural integrity and a finishing touch. Capstones can be elaborate and do not have to be pointed as they are simply the top piece of a construction.

And what happens to be the most universal depiction of the capstone? It is on the U.S. one-dollar note. I believe the lowest denominator was deliberately chosen to carry this symbol so that everyone could see it, touch it and exchange it whenever they make a transaction. In effect, every aspect of life must be curated by the system represented by the capstone.

Nearly all Americans I know are wary of that symbol but it remains immovably etched as a universal reminder on who rules not just the United States but the world itself. It represents the Antichrist system, built on a hierarchical pyramid of pervasive tyranny. It is also a subtle reminder that the common man really does not have much say in how the government is designed and operated, despite the egalitarian pretensions of the hierarchy.

The missing capstone crowned by the radiant Eye of Providence on the U.S. one-dollar bill is also steeped in occult symbolism, especially within Freemasonry. The Eye is said to represent divine oversight, hidden illumination, or higher wisdom directing history toward its appointed end. Yet the capstone, hovering unfinished above the pyramid, signifies the world’s system as incomplete — ever striving for a man-made perfection that never arrives, a utopia without God.

Many critics link the Masonic capstone to the exaltation of man, in contrast to the biblical cornerstone which represents Christ as the true foundation. But it gets worse as some masonic practices — ones categorically forbidden in the Bible — are mainstreamed and celebrated in supposedly Christian societies. For example, what does Christ say about swearing on anything? Here is the biblical passage on the subject matter and it is unequivocal:

But I tell you, do not swear an oath at all: either by heaven, for it is God’s throne; 35 or by the earth, for it is his footstool; or by Jerusalem, for it is the city of the Great King. 36 And do not swear by your head, for you cannot make even one hair white or black. 37 All you need to say is simply ‘Yes’ or ‘No’; anything beyond this comes from the evil one. (Matthew 5:34-37)

Swearing on the Bible is an outright abomination. Each time the President of the United States takes the oath of office, he is inviting divine wrath on the nation. The irony is not lost on observers: the media and conspiracy theorists alike have a field day whenever something goes awry during the ceremony — whether it is the placement of the hand, the choice of Bible, or the wording of the oath itself. These details are dissected as though the nation’s fate hinges on ritual precision, when in truth the entire act runs contrary to Christ’s command that our “Yes” be yes and our “No” be no.

The system represented by the capstone thrives on an endless barrage of petty distractions, meant to dislodge the individual from any sensible foundation represented by the cornerstone.

The Cornerstone

A cornerstone is the foundational stone set at the intersection of two walls in a building, serving both structural and symbolic purposes. Functionally, it establishes the precise orientation of the entire structure, ensuring the walls are properly aligned and stable as construction progresses. Its utility lies in being the reference point from which all other stones are measured, symbolizing strength, order, and permanence.

And there you have it: Christ the Cornerstone is the author and finisher of your faith (Hebrews 12:2); He orients and leads you along the narrow and winding road (Matthew 7:13-14) — away from the capstoned highway of distractions (and destruction). He wields the shepherd’s staff to lead you to still waters (Psalm 23) as your faith is progressively built. Christ is your ultimate reference point, much like a cornerstone in a building. You build your life on the cornerstone so that you can withstand the coming tribulations (Matthew 7:24-27).

The capstone will eventually topple under the crushing weight of its own tyrannies, for no structure built on oppression can stand forever. Its yoke is harsh and unbearably heavy. The cornerstone, by contrast, remains unshakable, offering a yoke that is easy and a burden that is light (Matthew 11:28–30).

Choose your stone.

