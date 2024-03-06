‘Sudden’ and ‘Excess’ Deaths Worldwide Cannot be Ignored Anymore
Just how many more new vaccines will be mandated or “recommended” as part of the ‘vaxtinction’ agenda?
According to a Canadian study, nearly 17 million people may have died from the Covid-19 vaccine within the first two years of its rollout. The preprint study, totalling 180 pages, is titled COVID-19 vaccine-associated mortality in the Southern Hemisphere.
The research team had deduced the death toll by extrapolating data from 17 countries in the souther…