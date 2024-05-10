Remembering John Magufuli — the late Tanzanian president who exposed the coronavirus farce
The Magufuli government revealed how samples drawn from a papaya, a quail, a goat and engine oil, among others, can generate a positive test result for Covid-19!
Image source: Activist Post
On May 3, 2020, when the global coronavirus hysteria reached a crescendo, Tanzanian President John Magufuli announced that his agents had secretly sent samples from animals, fruits and even engine oil to the National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) for testing.
Many of these samples, which were secretly labelled as specimens t…