The Eye Opener

The Eye Opener

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philalethes's avatar
philalethes
8h

None of these concerns need embroil you....once you see through the laid down layers of mythology about JC, Mary, etc.The Matrix seems very real...but only when you are inside it.

Get an education. Start here

https://www.youtube.com/@MythVisionPodcast

https://www.youtube.com/@History-Valley

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Jesus Is Lord's avatar
Jesus Is Lord
14h

Doesn't Rev. 12:6 explain, with the cross ref to Chapter 20:2 where the dragon is bound for 1,000 years? She was nourished away from the face of the dragon-I forget where that is.

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