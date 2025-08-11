Ever since I began reading the Bible as a child, I noticed a vexing pattern in the Old Testament that led me to sideline certain books for decades — particularly the so-called Twelve Minor Prophets (Hosea to Malachi). The pattern gnawed at me, because I had never heard a sermon that explained the extreme shifts in tone: from God’s fierce judgment to sudden bursts of hope and restoration.

These books pulse with a back-and-forth rhythm. Divine judgment was announced, then interrupted or followed by visions of redemption, and then reverts back to judgement again. An atheist might scoff and say, “God is schizophrenic.” Sadly, countless preachers and authors make matters worse by cherry-picking verses to fit their doctrines, or worse, their political agendas.

Recently, while drifting toward sleep listening to an audio version of these books, I had an epiphany. At last, they made sense, at least to me.

Prophetic Telescoping and Dual Fulfillment

It is well-known that biblical prophecy can describe two (or more) events in a single flow of thought without indicating the time gap between them.

To the prophet, such divine revelations may appear as one continuous scene — like two mountain peaks viewed from a distance, where the valley (the time gap) between them is hidden. This is called prophetic telescoping.

For example, Isaiah 61 begins with the first coming of the Messiah (as quoted in Luke 4) but later describes events belonging to His second coming and the Millennial Kingdom.

Prophecy can also have dual or even triple fulfillment. The “abomination of desolation” in Daniel was partly fulfilled by Antiochus IV Epiphanes in the 2nd century BC. Yet Matthew 24 places it again in the future — with one fulfillment in AD 70 and another still ahead in the End Times.

To navigate these intricacies, we must take the path of a Seeker on a narrow, winding and thorn-strewn trail, far from the crowded highway of churchianity (Matthew 7:13-14).

The Question of ‘Which Israel’?

This prophetic pattern is not limited to the Minor Prophets.

Isaiah alternates between oracles of doom (for Israel, Judah, and surrounding nations) and glorious visions of restoration. Isaiah 1 condemns Judah’s corruption, but Isaiah 2 immediately pictures all nations streaming to the mountain of the Lord.

In Jeremiah, stark warnings about Jerusalem’s destruction are set beside tender promises of a new covenant (Jeremiah 31). Jeremiah 4 is full of threats to ancient Israel, but Jeremiah 30–33 overflows with restoration promises.

Here is the key: these passages often refer to two different Israels — one up to the time of Christ’s first coming, and the other the body of Christ, as in 1 Peter 2:9-10:

But you are a chosen race, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, a people for his own possession, that you may proclaim the excellencies of him who called you out of darkness into his marvelous light. 10 Once you were not a people, but now you are God's people; once you had not received mercy, but now you have received mercy.

In terms of the future Israel, this is what Romans 2:29, among other verses, has to say:

But a Jew is one inwardly, and circumcision is a matter of the heart, by the Spirit, not by the letter. His praise is not from man but from God.

As for the so-called “prophetic temple” themes promoted by Christian Zionists, the New Testament says plainly (Acts 17:24):

The God who made the world and everything in it, being Lord of heaven and earth, does not live in temples made by man.

Whatever future temple that is made by human hands and wicked human machinations can never be holy. The temple referenced under the New Covenant refers to our physical body (1 Corinthians 6:19), and the corporate body of Christ. Anything else is high heresy, and so is every theological appendage used to buttress the “holiness” of a future Talmudic abomination which will be erected in the midst of desolation. And that desolation has already begun…

Furthermore, in Micah 1:2-3, the “holy temple” is also a reference to God’s abode in heaven, not in the Jerusalem of the day.

…. and let the Lord God be a witness against you, the Lord from his holy temple. For behold, the Lord is coming out of his place, and will come down and tread upon the high places of the earth.

The Book of Micah: Oscillations in Action

If one book best illustrates these wild swings between judgment and hope, it is Micah. Short yet dense, Micah flips more than a dozen times between doom and redemption — sometimes in the very same breath.

Below is a simplified table of Micah’s tonal shifts.

The “emotional seismograph” that follows visualizes these fluctuations — green for hope, red for judgment, orange for mixed tone.

The chronology too seems highly scrambled. But God is not the author of confusion although too many self-styled “shepherds” these days act as the purveyors of spiritual disorientation.

One cannot make sense of these wild oscillations unless one realises that two entirely different Israels are being referenced here. One slated for judgement and the other for redemption. There are two Israels, two covenants and two comings of the Lord.

Only by digesting this can one make sense of these wild prophetic oscillations.

Finally, ever wondered why, at the end of the Millennium Kingdom, Gog and Magog will rise against the Lord’s people (Revelation 20) before the creation of the new heaven, new earth and new Jerusalem (Revelation 21)? In my view, some will reject Christ’s reign even after a thousand years of His visible rule.

What kind of people will do that?

But that is a trail for another day. For now—follow the Seeker’s Trail.

