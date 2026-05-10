The present landscape of the Persian Gulf is not solely defined by oil routes, stranded ships, and naval manoeuvres. It is also a theological battlefield, where ancient scripture is weaponised as modern ordnance and where the clash of civilisations is livestreamed in 280 characters or less on X.com.

On one side stands the crude, brazen propaganda of Israel and the United States — a blunt instrument of messianic rhetoric that invokes the biblical Amalek, Armageddon, and Donald Trump as a Christ-like figure when he is not depicted as Cyrus the Great.

On the other lies a highly sophisticated campaign waged by the Islamic Republic of Iran. It is a nuanced, hearts-and-minds operation that even co-opts Christian eschatological symbolism. In this theater of competing narratives, the US and Israel lost the war long before the first bombs rained down on Iran on February 28, 2026.

‘Remember Amalek’

During the 12-day Iran-Israel war in August 2025, Israeli propagandists invoked the biblical King Cyrus, promising Iranians that together ‘we will dance again’ but not before a fandango of bombs and missiles rained down from the skies. Israeli leaders openly boasted that their agents were already on the ground, working to foment regime change as Tel Aviv only had the very best of intentions for ordinary Iranians.

Iranians of all ethnicities, including the Kurds, rejected this shameless lie. Weapons sent to the Kurds were gladly accepted, and quickly stockpiled as a future hedge against Turkish and ISIS/Al Qaeda forces across the border.

After a pummeling Israel would never forget, the script flipped. Iran was recast as Amalek in classic Hollywood fashion, where wild amnesiac swings are the house specialty. To boost the new script, Israel justified its perennial and genocidal military campaigns not in existential terms, but in religious ones.

Genocide was now a mitzvah (religious obligation). In October 2023, as Israeli forces commenced their murderous campaign in Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the nation with words that would reverberate far beyond the Knesset: “You must remember what Amalek has done to you.” These words were also repeated during the second war of aggression against Iran. Nothing rallies the majority of Israelis quite like the mention of Amalek, even when they are ignorant of scripture. And what was Amalek? They were one among a group of extinct tribes noted for their spiritual and genetic corruption — hinted at in Genesis and elaborated in the Book of Enoch. By framing the Palestinians as Amalek, Netanyahu was effectively greenlighting the extermination of his fellow man.

Perhaps Netanyahu, like his fellow warmongers, were ignorant of a notable passage in the Book of Jonah. In Chapter 4, verse 11, God reminds the furious prophet that He wanted to spare not only the citizens of Nineveh (an admittedly wicked city) but also its cattle. Context, however, is often lost in the cauldron of mass religious schizophrenia. But Israel is not the only entity suffering from the same spiritual psychosis.

Just how do you ‘bless’ a civilisation when you plan to obliterate them?

The Death Cult

To understand how Israel gets away with mass murder year after year, one must first grasp the American death cult that masquerades as Christianity. This dispensationalist theological framework, which guides US foreign policy, reads global chaos as prophecy, with many US evangelicals openly desiring to hasten the ‘rapture’ and the End Times by inviting global persecution against Christians.

This has been the sinister script since the Reagan era, and the results are plain to see. Look no further than the steady decimation of Christian communities in the Middle East and parts of Africa. Even in Southeast Asia, I grew up observing American evangelicals making ungodly pacts with Wahhabi Islam under the guise of jointly combating ‘communism.’ These pacts inevitably led to mass Christian persecution across the Sunni Islamic world.

And if anyone is tempted to think this alliance is a mere vestige of the Cold War, consider the reception Trump recently gave to Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa. Even the tawdriest corners of Western media couldn’t resist taking a dig at the ‘Al Qaeda in suits’ spectacle. Why they remained relatively silent when Russian President Vladimir Putin feted the same headchopper in Moscow is beyond my comprehension.

So, how does this theological chaos strategy work? Imagine the consequences in a world where Christians are repeatedly seen as endorsing a genocidal campaign against anyone opposed to Israel. Persecution will be the outcome, and this prospect excites the evangelical base more than child porn.

The ungodly grafting of this malignant worldview onto Christianity may have prompted Pope Leo XIV to subtly admonish Trump’s warmongering, urging mercy over Armageddon.The death cult’s response? They predictably doubled down. The apotheosis arrived in April 2026, when Trump posted an AI‑generated image of himself as Jesus Christ. There were murmurs of dissent here and there in the MAGA camp, but Trump’s inner circle and his ‘spiritual advisors’ had already laid the groundwork, with contexts galore, comparing his trials to those of Christ.

I suspect the Pope may have been genuinely concerned by the clear and present danger facing Christians worldwide. But for the death cult, the more the deaths, the closer they are to their Armageddon wet dreams.

What surprised me, however, was how well Iran saw through this complex web, and how duly it prepared its own counter-narrative.

Burning of Baal

If American and Israeli propaganda distorts scripture, the Iranian counternarrative demonstrates a startling fluency in apocalyptic symbolism. On February 11, 2026, during the 47th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, protesters in Tehran gathered at Azadi Square to torch a towering effigy of Baal, the ancient Canaanite deity condemned in the Hebrew Bible. The effigy bore the ‘Star of David’ on its head, an Israeli flag at its base, and — most strikingly — the number 666 near its feet.

The number 666 and its significance are explicitly Christian. It appears nowhere in the Quran. By inscribing it on the Baal effigy, Iranian propagandists were speaking directly to a global Christian audience in its own eschatological vernacular. The message was unmistakable: the United States and Israel are not merely political adversaries but satanic forces in the Christian End Times narrative. As the effigy went up in flames, a written message declared: “We, the monotheists of the world, by the help of God, will bring down the worshipers of Baal, the worshipers of Satan, and the arrogant oppressors.”

The symbolism revealed something more sophisticated. Baal, in Iranian state rhetoric, represented satanic Western imperialism, elite corruption (including the Epstein scandals), and Zionist expansionism. The burning of Baal effigies later spread to Pakistan and Mexico, demonstrating its organic resonance not only with domestic audiences but with anti‑imperialists and even traditional Christian communities worldwide.

Some social media commentators joked that it wouldn’t be long before Iran faced the combined wrath of Israel and the United States for desecrating their ‘one true God.’ The joke, however, turned into prophecy weeks later — coinciding with Purim, no less — when the airforces of both nations began bombing Iran.

The first Purim, as recorded in the Book of Esther, was conveniently reinterpreted as the reversal of a lingering, age-old Persian plot to exterminate the Jews. In reality, the plot was hatched by Haman the Agagite, a non‑Persian official in King Xerxes’ court, along with his family and associates. But the Talmudic religion never lets facts and scripture get in the way of murder. This was when the script changed from ‘we will dance together again’ to ‘Amalek must die.’

Faced with this pseudo-theological whiplash, Iran did not retreat into reactive outrage. Instead, it outflanked its adversaries with a propaganda architecture so layered and pre-emptive that it appeared telepathic. While the US and Israel deployed billions of dollars’ worth of HUMINT and SIGINT assets to eavesdrop on Iran, Tehran was literally reading the minds of its adversaries in real time. And they have been doing so for decades as both belligerents were as predictable as the sun rising in the East.

In 2016, Iran released a sprawling, eight‑minute propaganda music video titled ‘We Are Standing to the Last Drop of Blood.’ It was widely mocked at home for its $385,000 price tag and Bollywood vibes. At first glance, the video — which depicts ordinary Iranians using their national flag to summon a tsunami that sinks an entire US fleet — is easy to laugh off as a campy, low‑budget fantasy of David versus Goliath, with peaceful beachgoers standing up to the mighty American military machine.

But the West largely missed the deeper, pre‑Islamic symbolism woven into the production. To a Western viewer, the sight of a defiant citizen rallying his countrymen might appear as a generic trope. In reality, the video was an ode to Persian martial mythology. The lyrics invoked Kaveh the Blacksmith, the mythological hero from Shahnameh who led a popular uprising against the foreign tyrant Zahāk. Another martial figure invoked was Rostam, the greatest of Persian paladins, along with his legendary stallion, Rakhsh. These symbols of sacrifice resonate deeply within Persian culture in a way that no amount of Western mockery can erase.

And nobody is laughing at the video or Iranian defiance now.