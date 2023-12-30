Predictions for 2024: Be prepared for a freefall into mass helplessness
All ominous trends from 2023 will intensify in 2024. Get ready for a wild year and for some diabolical twists ahead...
If you want to know what 2024 brings, look no further than the WEF Wheel of Misfortune.
Approximating the future these days is relatively easy. All you need to do is find the answer to one central question: What is the globalist gameplan?
Every element in the Wheel of Misfortune, including its myriad iterations and permutations, will co…