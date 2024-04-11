Of Jews, Israel, Blessings and Curses
Under a growing heresy called Christian Zionism, Israel alone is the ‘apple of God’s eyes’. The Christian believer is relegated to a second class afterthought in the divine scheme of things.
Source: onecanhappen.com
My recent commentary on the blessings and curses described in the biblical passage of Genesis 12:3 had also broached how that verse was hijacked by a relatively recent religious phenomenon called Christian Zionism.
I posted the article with the full expectation that some readers of The Eye Opener would duly click the unsubscribe …