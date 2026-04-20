The Eye Opener

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Yet Another Tommy's avatar
Yet Another Tommy
5h

Trump was bailed out from bankruptcy in the nineties by the Rothschild syndicate and their Rockefeller front.

He made a payment on that debt with Warp Speed, again when he acted in his own absurd "assassination attempt" to get reelected, and he is making another payment here with his obviously futile war on Iran.

Why exactly is the Rothschild syndicate and their Rockefeller front, aka the Empire of The City, waging this Iran war?

"Iran’s system was designed to eliminate usury and align finance with real economic activity and risk-sharing rather than speculative debt. It has long been viewed as structurally incompatible with the interest-based, collateral-heavy architecture of City of London and Wall Street finance — an architecture that requires perpetual debt servicing and easily rehypothecated assets to feed the derivatives machine. "

All Wars Are Bankers’ Wars: Iran and the Bankers’ Endgame

https://scheerpost.com/2026/04/10/all-wars-are-bankers-wars-iran-and-the-bankers-endgame/

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2 replies by Dr. Mathew Maavak and others
Ruth Lamb's avatar
Ruth Lamb
4h

Mathew

Insightful article.

Please elaborate on the “demonic” aspect.

Yes, multidimensional is real.

But, what do you mean here?

Thx

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1 reply by Dr. Mathew Maavak
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