No Smoke Without Fire: The Nicotine Saga
Smokers being unusually-resistant to COVID-19 was one of the plandemic’s most shocking but underreported discoveries
General structure and function of nicotine receptors in the body/ news-medical.net
When the coronapsychosis hit peak hysteria in early 2020, medical researchers began to observe a baffling medical anomaly regarding the supposedly novel and lethal respiratory disease. Regular smokers were grossly underrepresented among those hospitalised or seeking outpat…