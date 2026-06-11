The Eye Opener

The Eye Opener

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Carol Haas's avatar
Carol Haas
1d

Then there's hope that the data center blitzkrieg across America can be slowed? Or will war usher in drastic measures to speed up production?

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ORION DWORKIN SI/CEBP's avatar
ORION DWORKIN SI/CEBP
1d

Precisely. The whole strategy is going to be a central planning disaster. And they called them genius...

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