The Eye Opener

Jonas Vesterberg
2d

No need for any information extraction.

Your premise is that Epstein operated without supervision and held some sort of gray zone mandate that he had carved out himself.

That’s nonsense.

He was simply an operative who received tasking from his handlers. Whatever Epstein did, his superiors knew beforehand.

Perhaps he had been able to tuck away some insignificant slivers of intel and assets. But that would have held very little significance.

Comparing an asset like Epstein to a maverick like McAfee is disingenuous, to say the least.

Danyèle
2d

Pam Bondi’s strike…

Pam Bondi's strike…

