Introduction

In the annals of strategic deterrence, few doctrines are as stark, or as chilling, as Israel’s fabled Samson Option. According to the original premise, if the “Jewish state” faces imminent existential destruction, it will unleash its nuclear arsenal in a final, indiscriminate act of annihilation. Consequences, by definition, become irrelevant as there is no “after” to worry about.

But the 21st century has introduced a new domain of warfare, one that does not rely on mushroom clouds but on the silent, invisible manipulation of bits and code. Over the past four decades, Israel has cultivated a deep, systemic, and largely unacknowledged presence within the software that runs the world’s most critical infrastructure: electricity grids. From the SCADA systems that balance continental power flows to the embedded firmware in substation relays, Israeli engineers, companies, and investors have helped build the digital nervous system of modern civilisation.

This essay explores a question that emerges from that dependence. Does Israel possess a “soft” or “cyber” Samson Option? And if so, how does its logic differ from the nuclear original?

The Architecture of Embedded Access

To understand the potential for a cyber‑Samson, one must first grasp how deeply Israeli technology is woven into global energy infrastructure. The market for grid management software is dominated by a handful of multinational giants such as Siemens, Schneider Electric, Hitachi Energy, GE Vernova, and ABB. Each of these companies maintains a significant research, development, and innovation presence in Israel.

Siemens operates a key R&D centre in Tel Aviv through its Siemens Israel subsidiary and runs the Dynamo innovation lab to incubate local startups. Schneider Electric has invested over $25 million in Israeli energy-tech ventures and collaborates with Israeli VCs to access early‑stage smart‑grid technologies. Hitachi Energy has a registered office in Haifa. GE Vernova actively recruits from Israel’s talent pool. ABB has acquired Israeli firms like Pentalum Technologies, integrating their R&D capabilities into its global product lines.

Beyond the multinationals, a dense ecosystem of Israeli cybersecurity and industrial control specialists such as Radiflow, ICS², Ludan-Tech, and others provides the specialised monitoring and protection software that utilities rely on to defend their networks. In other words, Israel does not merely sell components; it helps design, secure, and operate the very systems that keep the lights on from Houston to Hamburg. Many of these softwares are relabelled as American, Canadian or European before they are sold off to “unfriendly nations.”

The Supply Chain Vulnerability

Any piece of software, no matter how benign, can be subverted. A sophisticated actor with access to the development pipeline can embed a “logic bomb” or a dormant backdoor that lies silent for years, awaiting a specific trigger. The Stuxnet worm, widely attributed to the US and Israel, demonstrated this capability by sabotaging Iranian centrifuges via the Siemens controllers that ran them.

If such techniques were scaled from a single nuclear facility to an entire national grid, the results would be catastrophic. A coordinated attack could destabilise voltage, trip breakers in sequence, disable safety systems, and cause physical destruction of transformers and generators. In a matter of hours, a modern economy could be plunged into darkness, chaos, and paralysis. All without a single missile being launched.

Crucially, the origin of such an attack would be notoriously difficult to prove. The “fog of cyber‑war” allows for plausible deniability. Was it a state actor, a hacktivist group, or a ransomware gang? Attribution can take months, by which time the damage is done. This ambiguity is precisely what makes cyber‑weapons attractive in the grey zone of conflict.

Nuclear Samson vs. Cyber Samson

At first glance, the analogy seems straightforward. Just as nuclear weapons provide an ultimate guarantee against existential threats, a cyber‑weapon embedded in global infrastructure could serve as a new form of deterrence. But the two options differ in a fundamental way that the user correctly identified.

The nuclear Samson Option was never crafted with “blowback” in mind. It assumes that once the trigger is pulled, there is no “after” to worry about. The cyber variant, however, would almost certainly be used before any hint of existential extinction. Israel would survive the blowback, conventional logic goes, but its entire high‑tech industry — the engine of its economy — may arguably be permanently impaired. No country would ever again buy software or hardware from an Israeli company, or from any company with Israeli R&D, for fear of hidden kill switches.

The September 2024 pager attacks targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon represented the first large-scale physical sabotage of a commercial supply chain, weaponising thousands of everyday devices into a synchronised distributed assault. Many dissident analysts saw this as a watershed moment, arguing that global confidence in Western technology would crumble. As the director of technology ethics at Santa Clara University noted, the attack raised “terrifying questions that were never even considered before” about the integrity of supply chains. Some commentators went further, proclaiming that Western products would never again be trusted and that Israel’s operation sounded the death knell of Western industry.

That never happened. The global leadership has been compromised beyond redemption.

Besides, what if such an attack could be blamed on another actor, say, Iran? The fog of cyber‑war provides near‑perfect plausible deniability. Unlike a nuclear launch, a cyber‑attack leaves no smoking gun, no missile exhaust, no radioactive signature. A sophisticated actor could design the attack to leave false digital fingerprints, mimicking the tactics, techniques, and procedures of an adversary. After the fact, forensic attribution would be a nightmare of competing claims and inconclusive data. In that ambiguity, Israel could plausibly deny involvement while its enemies tear each other apart.

Furthermore, Israel has been getting away with one mass murder, pogrom and genocide since 1948. It can simply relocate its facilities to a friendly nation and it would be business as usual. The international community’s track record of imposing meaningful consequences on Israel is, to put it mildly, wholly toothless. Sanctions are rare or vetoed. Arms embargoes are discussed and then abandoned. War crimes accusations are filed and then forgotten. If a cyber‑attack crippled the grids of multiple nations, the resulting chaos would overwhelm any coordinated response. And even if the truth emerged, history suggests the response would be condemnation, not consequences.

In fact, former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen has openly admitted that such a global sabotage network already exists. In an October 2025 interview on The Brink podcast, Cohen — who headed the Mossad from 2016 to 2021 — revealed that Israel has planted “treated equipment” or “manipulated equipment” across the world. “You know how much equipment, I mean treated equipment, that we have in these countries?” Cohen said. “You can’t. You don’t. I do.”

When asked to name specific countries, he confirmed that these devices are present “in all the countries that you can imagine.” Cohen described this strategy as both the “pager method” and the “manipulated equipment method,” which he developed between 2002 and 2004. He confirmed that the concept had been used as early as the 2006 Second Lebanon War. Mossad defector Victor Ostrovsky made similar claims in his explosive book, By Way of Deception.

If such a network exists for surveillance and sabotage, why would it not also exist for the kind of catastrophic, grid‑crippling attack we are discussing? And if it does, then the “soft” Samson Option is not a hypothetical. It is a loaded weapon, waiting for a trigger. The only question is what that trigger would be, and whether anyone will believe the denial.

Interestingly, Cohen did not mention global electricity grids that run on Israeli-developed software.

The Existential Threshold

Imagine a scenario: the Strait of Hormuz is closed, Iran has launched a devastating conventional attack, and Israel’s conventional forces are overwhelmed. The government is hours away from collapse. In that moment, a hidden backdoor in the power grids of Tehran, Baghdad, and even Moscow could be activated. Transformers explode. Hospitals go dark. Water pumps stop. The enemy’s war machine grinds to a halt — not from nuclear fire, but from a digital stroke. (I personally doubt Iran uses any Israeli software, especially after lessons learnt from the Stuxnet incident).

Targeted nations would know, or strongly suspect, who was responsible. But retaliation would be difficult as the attack is not a mushroom cloud but a silent failure. The cyber‑Samson is a true doomsday device of the digital age.

The Unanswered Questions

This hypothesis raises several uncomfortable questions that no government has answered publicly.

First, does such a capability actually exist? The evidence is circumstantial but suggestive. The depth of Israeli involvement in grid software, the proven ability to subvert industrial controllers (Stuxnet), and the existence of offensive cyber‑units (Unit 8200) make it plausible.

Second, what is the trigger threshold? The original Samson Option is deliberately ambiguous. Enemies do not know exactly what would provoke it. A cyber‑variant would likely be even more ambiguous, which might enhance its deterrent value, or invite miscalculation.

Third, can the weapon be reliably controlled? Unlike a nuclear missile, a cyber‑weapon can spread unpredictably. A backdoor intended for one country’s grid might be discovered and replicated, or it might cascade into neutral systems. The risk of unintended consequences is enormous.

Samson Option and Greater Israel

Whether such a digital sword actually exists, only a handful of people know. But the very possibility forces us to reconsider the nature of deterrence in a world where code is as powerful as plutonium, and where the engineers who build our lights also hold the keys to turn them off forever.

It is my contention that if Israel were to exercise the Grid Samson Option, it would conveniently blame it on a nation like Iran. A total takedown of the electricity grid would also hurl Israel’s neighbours into total confusion and anarchy, enabling Tel Aviv to launch a lightning strike across the region. Is there a more efficient way to realise the Greater Israel expansionist dream under such a scenario?

Finally, if you want to understand the civilisation‑ending consequences of a global grid takedown, read my novel, The Electric Reckoning.

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