The Eye Opener

The Eye Opener

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Carol Haas's avatar
Carol Haas
7h

Though the secret and invisible operations of technology are far above my grasp, yet I see and feel the encroachment of this surveillance system of control in a hundred different ways every day. It's the ultimate attack on our personhood, and I'm pretty sure it'll be a high priority topic at the Bilderberg meetings in D.C. this week.

I pray constantly about this as I walk through my day resisting its advance in whatever small way I can.

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1 reply by Dr. Mathew Maavak
Donna's avatar
Donna
1h

Very timely and pertinent article! My first thought was that everyone would soon know it was Israel who "done it" because their system would be intact... but then I immediately realized that the top leadership would sacrifice their civilian populace in a heartbeat to make it look to any casual observer as if they had been attacked as well. And perhaps do a lighter attack on the country they plan to blame to make it look like that country's leaders did a token attack on themselves in a vain attempt to divert scrutiny.

I am reminded of the "Hidden Network" that my laptop's wifi sees at full strength whenever my wifi router is powered on, in addition to the two stock secured networks I have control over (plus others at lesser signal strength from neighbors' homes.) My laptop, which is several years old, has a box to check for each network it sees for connecting automatically. This box is always checked under the hidden network, and although I can uncheck it, there is no option to disconnect, and if I click away, then back onto that network, the box is checked again. Under management tools, this network does not appear at all. There is no way to delete it or not connect to it. After using a newer computer and not seeing the hidden network listed, I tend to believe these networks are still there but perhaps no longer listed or shown to users, even administrators, at all.

I turn off the power strip to my wifi when not in use, have no smart appliances other than an older tv, and of course power down my laptop, but I wouldn't put it past the ill-intentioned manufacturers to add a back-up battery to wifi routers that would charge off the power grid when plugged in and keep things running silently even when powered off. Maybe I should bite the bullet and get an RF meter so I can see what's what. And maybe some Faraday bags... Grrrr.

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