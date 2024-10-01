Is the 'October Surprise' for real?
This is the month known for last-minute tectonic changes to a political system. But is there a kernel of historical truth behind this lore?
With the US presidential election exactly five weeks away on Nov 5, many are anticipating an “October Surprise” that may either flip the elections on its head or bury the trailing candidate for good.
The month of October’s significance in US elections solely boils down to timing. With weeks or days before Election Day, there is limited time for candida…