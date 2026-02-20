I have just witnessed a 40 percent drop in revenue and a 25 percent drop in the number of paid subscribers — all within the span of a month.

In a world of eight billion people and millions of tech companies, Substack remains the only viable revenue-generating platform for independent writers. At least as far as I know. There are few alternatives. And my revenue numbers are getting worse with each passing week. I had anticipated this, to some extent, for various reasons.

But here is the strangest part: when I checked the Unsubscribe tab in my Substack settings, there has been no surge in unsubscriptions recently. The last incident happened in early January, which tallies with the general ebb and flow of annual revenue patterns. So why the precipitous drop in February, with no clear data showing that a significant chunk of my readers have ceased their paid subscriptions?

Is Stripe — the financial intermediary between paid subscribers and writers — deliberately preventing or masking the inflow of revenue toward my end? Worse, is it siphoning money that should be credited to my account? How many other writers are experiencing the same vexing issue?

This is a troubling development that makes no sense. If there has indeed been a 25 percent drop in paid subscribers, I should be able to see who they are on my Unsubscribes tab. But that data is missing. (I generally don’t check but a sudden plunge in the number of paid subscribers got me curious).

My Response

Now, instead of being troubled and enraged, as I once would have been, I am reminded of these strangely calming apocalyptic verses, which foresaw an epoch like ours:

“Also it causes all, both small and great, both rich and poor, both free and slave, to be marked on the right hand or the forehead, so that no one can buy or sell unless he has the mark, that is, the name of the beast or the number of its name. This calls for wisdom: let the one who has understanding calculate the number of the beast, for it is the number of a man, and his number is 666” (Revelation 13:16-18).

I am now convinced that there is no literal mark involved here — but I will save that interpretation for another commentary, if I am allowed to remain on Substack. What is relevant here is that you will be priced out of the Beast’s market if you are sealed by the blood of the Lamb. That is God’s mark of divine ownership over you. You will face countless setbacks and troubles in the days ahead, but they will only be temporary, although they may seem like an eternity for those who endure.

Do not ask why other “dissident” writers and podcasters continue to earn thousands, tens of thousands, even hundreds of thousands each month on various platforms. While it is good to learn of elite machinations and to be suspicious of mainstream narratives, I have found the messages of these designated dissidents to be utterly demoralising. You are constantly reminded — consciously and subconsciously — that you are powerless against the Beast system. And yet, they encourage you to revolt; not seek refuge in Christ. They also generate a slew of predictions that do not transpire, but when one does, the sheeple venerate them as sages.

Whatever happened to the confident prediction that the WEF would initiate a major false flag in 2024? Where was the major cyberattack? I am just showcasing one such prediction out of many below.

I can tell you how this predictive misfire would be explained away: because of this brilliant and bold preemptive expose, the WEF and their legions of billionaires and rulers backed off. No. If you really had inside information, you would end up dead within a week of exposing such a plot. Yet allegations like this are allowed to circulate and gain more than a million views on a mainstream platform like YouTube — which still censors counter-narratives to the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

(Note: I didn’t watch the video above, and numerous others like it as I knew it would be a waste of time)

Furthermore, if these people were so prescient and well-informed, they would have forewarned us that the entire world would be held captive to coronapsychosis between December 2019 and December 2024 — approximately five years of vaccine mandates, fearmongering, and employment-linked captivity.

No, you can do squat against the Beast system by exposing it or appearing to expose it. The Bible is clear on this. There is only one way to overcome it, as stated in Revelation 12:11:

“And they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb, and by the word of their testimony; and they loved not their lives unto the death.”

False messiahs will appear, predicting one imminent false flag after another, or disgorging one “truth” or another while keeping you in a state of fear and a pervasive feeling of powerlessness. But they are consciously or subconsciously distracting you from the Overcomer, who is Christ. And what is the other term associated with false messiahs? That’s right: the Antichrist — one who takes the place of Christ as the center of your attention, especially during the last hour which was foretold in scripture.

“Children, it is the last hour, and as you have heard that antichrist is coming, so now many antichrists have come. Therefore we know that it is the last hour” (1 John 2:18).

I also knew that I would be penalised for publishing The Electric Reckoning. It was too close to the truth, albeit in fictionalised form. Amazon has not sent me an author’s copy, and I have been waiting for three months. Furthermore, as I have said many times before, writing is primarily therapy for me; anything extra is just that. If anyone is willing to be a paid subscriber or purchase my novel, I welcome it. There will come a time when my newsletter disappears altogether for being too subversive and nobody would be around to contribute anything in any form. I am prepared for that eventuality.

Now, I will tell you how I am going to react to this development. I am going for a long nature walk right after hitting the “send” button. During my walk, I will recall God’s promises while visually taking in the wonders of His creation. In this world, that is all you need to do, for His yoke is easy and His burden is light (Matthew 11:30).

This is the same God who fed Elijah through the unlikely agency of ravens (crows) when he was at a point of despair.

Keep your spirits up. All the evils of this world would soon come to an end but you can only endure by taking the narrow and winding road which can be lonely and challenging, leading you to Christ and only Christ.

Share

Additional ways you can support my writing