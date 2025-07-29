Dear Readers,

As I approach my 100th publication next month, I have decided to create a separate newsletter for my Christian-themed articles. It is called the Seeker’s Trail. It was inspired by thoughts which often filter in during my evening nature walks and jungle treks. The photo above shows a section of the paved trail I often take during the evenings.

I have been mulling over this separate newsletter for close to two years but I finally decided to take the plunge as I was getting bone-weary and bogged down by the cornucopia of recycled themes in the media and Substack. While many of these write-ups are undoubtedly excellent, they unfortunately add to the multidirectional cacophony that stresses the mind. At least, my mind!

While it is important to keep track of global developments and machinations, it is equally or more important to maintain hope in a failing world.

The Seeker’s Trail intends to provide a unique perspective to the Christian walk and biblical lessons. It also serves as a repository of unique epiphanies I had received along my favourite trails.

The upcoming essays may often be curated through an experiential lens as you shall soon see. I believe they will offer perspectives that are often drowned out in the chaos of this world. Just think of Jesus’ parables: were they tirades against the many injustices of his milieu — which were indeed aplenty — or were they simple, thought-provoking allegories on salvation from this perishing world?

Therefore, I enjoin my readers to sign up to this newsletter. You can unsubscribe to the Seeker’s Trail anytime you want while retaining subscription to The Eye Opener.

I also consider the Seeker’s Trail as an adventure, an exploration of biblical themes which roughly mirror my nature walks and jungle treks.

Your support and feedback will be appreciated. The first article is set to be published on Aug 1.

Regards

Mathew Maavak