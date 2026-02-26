It has been more than six years since COVID-19 wreaked havoc on humanity. It did not rear its viral head as a medieval plague mowing down millions in indiscriminate waves. It arrived instead as a meticulously coordinated storm of hysteria, mandates, and lockdowns that shattered economies, societies, and psyches far more than bodies.

Official tallies place confirmed COVID-19 deaths at over seven million worldwide. However, when accounting for excess mortality — deaths both directly and indirectly caused by the pandemic — analyses from the World Health Organization and other scientific bodies suggest the true toll could be between 19 and 36 million. Why such a wide discrepancy in the age of precision big data analytics? Perhaps it depends on whether you died of COVID, from COVID, or merely with COVID. A fatal car crash or a heart attack shortly after testing positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus padded the tally.

Furthermore, how lethal was COVID-19 in comparison to the seasonal flu during the same period? The latter claims an estimated 700,000 lives annually worldwide according to Our World in Data 2025 modelling, amounting to a combined death toll of 4.2 million over six years. Yet this ongoing toll never triggered global shutdowns or mass hysteria.

The public was naturally outraged by the manufactured hysteria. Into this breach stepped figures like vaccine safety skeptic Steve Kirsch, who has asserted, based on various analyses of excess mortality data, that the COVID-19 vaccines have killed tens of millions worldwide — as many as 3.5 times more deaths than COVID itself. Mainstream health authorities reject this figure as methodologically unsound. But the proliferation of such claims testifies to a deep crisis of trust. Mainstream public figures and institutions had also dismissed or minimised the Epstein allegations for decades.

Such levels of distrust did not emerge from a void. They were forged in the gap between official assurance and lived experience. I know this personally. I did not take the vaccine myself because of a previous vaccine injury. I have watched otherwise healthy colleagues either die prematurely after taking the vaccine or now struggle with sudden, turbocharged illnesses they never previously suffered. Anecdote is not data, but when anecdotes accumulate across every social circle, they become a signal.

Speculations ran rampant, thick with depopulation undertones. But amidst the noise, a more structurally sophisticated account emerged — one that located the pandemic’s function not in conspiracy but in capitalism’s systemic crises.

Enter the Critical Theorists

Fabio Vighi, the Italian political economist, offers one of the more intellectually rigorous frameworks for understanding the pandemic. He rejects claims of a fabricated virus or a shadowy cabal pulling strings. Instead, he frames COVID-19 as a systemic crisis management device for a financialised capitalist order already on the verge of insolvency. The pandemic supplied moral justification for unprecedented monetary expansion, the suspension of ordinary politics, and the deepening grip of technocratic rule.

The mechanism was brutally straightforward. The US repo market collapse in late 2019 signaled terminal instability in global finance as banks abruptly stopped lending to one another, revealing hidden solvency crises throughout the system. A pre-emptive plan had to be deployed. The pandemic and subsequent lockdowns were allowed to paralyse the real economy, but they also enabled central banks to inject vast liquidity without igniting hyperinflation. This stealth bailout saved the banking tier by sacrificing the productive middle class, preserving big capital’s predominance at the expense of everyone else.

Like many Marxist-inflected critiques, Vighi’s diagnosis is seductive and compelling. COVID-19 did orchestrate the most spectacular wealth transfusion in human history. A 2022 Oxfam report revealed that the world’s ten richest men more than doubled their fortunes during the first two years of the pandemic, from roughly US$700 billion to US$1.5 trillion. Over the same period, the incomes of 99% of humanity stagnated or atrophied. That worked out to an average gain of US$1.3 billion a day for the lucky ten, or about US$15,000 per second, as the rabble counted overdue bills and dodged mortgage repossessions.

Enter Humanity’s Messiahs

In light of the recent Department of Justice data dump, the link between the pandemic and elite financial aggrandizement should not come as a surprise. In a 2011 email unearthed from the Jeffrey Epstein files, the late, unlamented sex trafficker and financier extraordinaire allegedly posed this chilling question to fellow traveler and self-styled global health messiah Bill Gates:

How do we get rid of poor people as a whole?

Note that the question was not framed as “how do we eradicate poverty” — a social and philosophical quest since the dawn of history. The question carried connotations of elimination, not uplift.

If one thinks this exchange is being taken out of context, consider another email from 2015, sender redacted, addressed to Epstein:

As requested, I am attaching a draft agenda for a preparatory meeting on the pandemic. Let’s discuss next steps, including how to formally involve the WHO and the ICRC.

Why was Jeffrey Epstein, a college dropout and the world’s most notorious child sex trafficker, concerning himself with pandemic preparedness involving the World Health Organization and the International Committee of the Red Cross? And why redact the name of the sender if this was simply a case of oligarchic philanthropy? As became abundantly clear during the pandemic, the hysteria and vaccine mandate narrative were aggressively promoted by oligarchs with demonstrable ties to the Epstein circle.

To spin this as genuine humanitarian motive would stretch public credulity past its breaking point. After nearly two decades of calls for full disclosure into Epstein’s activities, skepticism is not merely warranted but necessary.

Furthermore, a billionaire-funded Event 201 was held in New York City in October 2019, which, apart from pandemic preparedness, also discussed pre-emptive ways to counter vaccine skeptics and vaccine disinformation. The simulation brought together the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, the World Economic Forum, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to model responses to a fictional novel coronavirus pandemic — a scenario that proved uncannily prescient just months later. The seventh recommendation from that exercise explicitly called for governments and the private sector to “assign a greater priority to developing methods to combat mis- and disinformation prior to the next pandemic response.”

Once again, is this a case of uncanny foresight or a wholly engineered crisis? And if the latter, towards what end? According to critical theorists, the objective was to pre-empt a global banking repo crisis and accelerate wealth fractionation. Yet the repo crisis did not occur until late December 2019 — even as pandemic preparations had begun nearly a decade earlier.

Skepticism Beyond Repair?

Many who once rejected fringe theories now harbour deep suspicions about the COVID narrative and the extent of government collusion with the Epstein circle. The two scandals appear increasingly intertwined. The question is no longer whether such suspicions are warranted, but just how captive society has become.

Should we therefore expect a COVID-19 data dump mirroring the Epstein files? The Epstein files hint at a connection between elite misanthropy and pandemic planning, but only time will tell to what extent. What we do know is this: the same apparatus that shielded Epstein’s activities for decades also managed the pandemic response with uncanny precision. The question is not whether secrets were kept, but whether they will ever be forced into the light.

Until then, the trillion-dollar question lingers: How do we get rid of poor people as a whole? The elite have not yet finished their work. And the rest of us are still waiting to read the minutes.

