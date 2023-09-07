Household ‘environmental sensors’ as the ultimate panoptic tool
All vestiges of privacy will vanish completely once intrusive health surveillance sensors are mandated in households.
Image from the Activist Post
The installation of environmental sensors in our workplaces, schools and homes may be the next big thing, according to a Sept 4 article titled Breathing Better: Using Environmental Sensors to Improve Indoor Air Quality in Wevolver.com.
