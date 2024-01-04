‘Global Elites’ or ‘Global Parasites’? A personal quest for the appropriate descriptive
As a popular observation in Ancient Rome went: "So many slaves, so many enemies." Class enmity is the spawn of social repression and wealth inequality. It is the hallmark of elite parasitism
(Source: Funnyart.club)
Writers in the alternative media have been routinely reminded that the term “global elites” should be updated to “global parasites”. After all, the top 1% relentlessly leeches off the bottom 90%, resulting in the steady dissipation of fundamental freedoms and means of economic sustenance; often under the guise of “sustainability”.…