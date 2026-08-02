The Eye Opener

The Eye Opener

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Jesus Is Lord's avatar
Jesus Is Lord
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I cannot put into words how sickening this is! You packed so much into it, and I had no idea of HOW MANY were genocided, especially children! All I can add is that scripture is so true when it says love will grow cold, and hearts of flesh would be turned into hearts of stone. It's grotesque how they can be so heartlessly cruel, and then gloat about it. And it's not AI that is doing their killing for them, but the programmers and operators of it. (I believe that's what you alluded to) Another scripture that proves this is..."For His sake, they are k-ill-ing us all the day long, as sheep led to the slaughter." So heart wrenching I can't help but want to see it end, once and for all! And NO MORE WICKED EVIL MURDERERS REMAIN. If that is considered hate speech...I DON'T CARE! Bible says none of this wicked evil family will remain. We just don't know WHEN OR HOW LONG. Also proves why there is a nice hot lake of fire waiting for them, they like fire so much.

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1 reply by Dr. Mathew Maavak
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Riff
2h

They didn’t care of they targeted schools or not.

Notice how they had to mention Israel having a similar problem to shift blame on Maven and AI being “too fast” for the humans to verify the targets.

These are despicable people and they are also terrifying.

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