Feeling Poorer on Malaysian Independence Day
When it comes to illicit financial outflows, the most eye-popping global exhibit happens to be Malaysia.
Photo from the Eurasia Review
Today, on Aug 31, Malaysia celebrates its independence from the British Empire which was granted in 1957. As the years pass by, the celebrations are becoming more muted and sterile.
The Eye Opener is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Now, if …