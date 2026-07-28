(Dear Readers, when I was researching this topic, I discovered many new material and apocalyptic alignments that were rarely, if ever, discussed).

When mainstream analysts assess another looming conflict between Iran, Israel, and the United States, they instinctively reach for outdated, Cold War international relations templates. These include the calculus of nuclear deterrence, mutually assured destruction (MAD), and rational actor models. More detailed analyses may include missile throw-weights, oil price elasticities, and electoral cycles. They generally conclude that a protracted third war between Iran and Israel-United States would be “devastating but containable.”

The next protracted war — one last more than a week — in the Persian Gulf however will feature the fatal absence of restraining factors in previous wargaming scenarios.

To begin with, the massive ongoing purge of the general military staff in Washington, D.C. may herald the rise of “yes men” convinced that a total victory in the Persian Gulf is possible — echoing the delusional fantasies of their commander-in-chief.

The Pentagon’s traditional role, since the Korean War, has been to inject sober second thoughts into presidential impulses, the Kennedy administration being a notable exception. Many may argue at this assertion but The Joint Chiefs have sometimes acted as the brake pedal in the US war juggernaut. They present worst-case attrition rates, logistical nightmares, and the inevitability of quagmires. When General Mark Milley reportedly called his Chinese counterpart to assure him that the US was not about to launch a preemptive strike on Beijing during the 2020 Taiwan tensions, he was performing the classical function of military realism by restraining a commander-in-chief who appeared dangerously unmoored.

That restraining infrastructure is now being systematically dismantled. The purges of 2026, which have seen the dismissal of multiple four-star officers and the installation of political loyalists with little combat command experience, represent a fundamental rupture in American civil-military relations. The new generals do not brief on risks; they only present opportunities. They do not ask “Can we sustain this?”; they ask “How quickly can we win?”

This is the decision-making ecosystem in which a “total victory” fantasy in the Persian Gulf can germinate. And it dovetails catastrophically with two other undercurrents that the Pentagon’s remaining realists are too afraid to utter aloud, namely the Chinese ascendancy clock, and the messianic clocks ticking in both Jerusalem and Qom.

The Yes Men have proven to be dangerously wrong at great costs to the US military and the wider economy. But the question of why Israel is getting more desperate, reckless and even genocidal of late has never been fully explored.

To understand the brutality of Israel’s actions of late, one must abandon the secular playbook entirely. We are not merely witnessing a territorial dispute, a resource grab, or even a classic preventive war. What we are witnessing is millenarian accelerationism. It is a frantic, irrational, and utterly deadly race between two parallel timelines — one geopolitical, one theological — both of which converge on a single, terrifying waypoint in the year 2030.