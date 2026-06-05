The Eye Opener

The Eye Opener

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S Blackford's avatar
S Blackford
1d

I had thought the "do not harm" was related to the price.

I can't recall if wheat and barley had become cheap, or if they had become expensive, but the "do not harm" meant "leave the price" as it was.

A poetic way of saying some things would become scarce (or abundant) whilst others (the oil and the wine) remained unchanged.

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Antonia's avatar
Antonia
1d

This is very interesting and a novel take on what ‘do not harm the oil and the wine’ could mean. Except that the book of revelation is littered with saints having their heads chopped off!

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