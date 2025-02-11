COVID-19: When nations conspired against their citizens — Part 3
Why are humans, and the livestock they depend on, particularly targeted by various 'outbreaks'?
According to a Daily Mail report in 2022, an international team of researchers found "genetic material owned by Moderna" in the Sars Cov-2 "spike protein". They were "part of a gene patented by the vaccine maker three years before the pandemic." The scientists also concluded that the chance of Moderna’s sequence appearing naturally through evolution was…