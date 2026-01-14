The Eye Opener

The Eye Opener

Neural Foundry
21h

The transition from aniconic Shangdi worship to polyth eism really underscores how spiritual corruption manifests across cultures. The parallel between the Indus Valley's initial absence of idolatry and its later Vedic shift to 33 million gods is striking. I've noticed similar patterns when studying how ancient belief systems evolved, where territorial spirits seem to capitalize on cultural regression. This framework explains alot that modern theology glosses over.

Jesus Is Lord
14h

Wow, thank you! So much I never heard of (races, beliefs, transitions). I was so surprised once when I wrote about seeking the Lord, and a gentleman from India replied: "Which one, we have thousands". To me, there's only ever been one. I naively thought that everyone would know who I meant. "so that's what polytheism means," I thought. I had a LOT to learn. And now I understand the scripture: "When He returns, will He find faith on the earth". (not exact, only by memory) Just...will he find faith? looks like it is disappearing more and more, in the continual falling away from the faith that was once delivered unto the saints. VERY SAD INDEED, as we watch & pray that those who once loved the Lord will return to their first love. And Jesus' words: return to me my backsliding children, and I will heal your backslidings.

