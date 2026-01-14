Mainstream Christianity has either outgrown notions of inherited spiritual entanglement or it casually attributes relentless bondages to generational curses — a subject matter broached in Part 1.

The church prefers explanations that are clean, individual, and psychologically legible. Sin is personal, faith is personal, and healing is personal. Whatever problems that stubbornly linger must be traced to trauma, poverty, poor catechesis or an unresolved or generational sin. Or 20th and 21st century heresies like failure to pay tithes or a failure to “bless Israel.”

And yet, during the age of European colonial expansion, missionaries beyond the Western world quietly reported something disconcerting that refused to fit the broad older framework. These missionaries, first Roman Catholic and later Protestant, fanned out to the four corners of the world — to South America, Africa, India, and even Japan. And on one highly-puzzling spiritual matter, they came to the same conclusion based on biblical principles rather than denominational bias.

It had to do with territorial spirits — malevolent beings tied to geographies as well as the races and customs subtly curated by them. New converts and ancient Christian communities alike were found to be entangled in baffling supernatural bondages that mirrored the spiritual oppression of the unconverted native majority in their midst.

Now, before I unpack examples and posit causations, let us see what the Bible has to say about the catch-all appellation called “territorial spirits.”

The Hidden Spiritual Dimension

In Ephesians 6:12 we are told that:

For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the cosmic powers over this present darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places.

Just who are these rulers, authorities and cosmic powers? In Genesis 10, right after the event of the great flood, we are provided the vital clue. This was variously called the great dispersion, when God commanded Noah’s sons to disperse and multiply all over the earth. In many versions of the Bible, exactly 70 nations/civilizations were formed by Noah’s sons according to this divine decree. The result is widely known as the Table of Nations. Shem beget the Semites, Japheth the Japhetites and likewise Ham produced the Hamites, including the accursed Canaanites who, according to tradition, occupied the very lands apportioned to the sons of Shem.

How did this allotment take place? What form did it take? What was its purpose? In Deuteronomy 32:8-9, we read that:

When the Most High gave to the nations their inheritance, when he divided mankind, he fixed the borders of the people, according to the number of the sons of God. But the Lord’s portion is his people, Jacob his allotted heritage.

Many English Bible translations follow the Hebrew masoretic text (completed circa 1000 AD) by rendering the “sons of God” as “sons of Israel.” But when the dispersion began with Noah’s offspring, Israel did not exist yet, and the patriarch Abraham (who was not Israelite but Mesopotamian) was not even born yet. Furthermore, how many “sons of Israel” were present during the time of Moses when the Deuteronomy passage was first passed down? It should be thousands or perhaps tens of thousands.

When it comes to conflicting, confusing or vague descriptions in the Old Testament, an increasing number of scholars defer to the older Greek Septuagint (LXX) that is preserved, translated and still used today as well as verified Dead Sea Scrolls material.

And if we are using the Septuagint as an investigative starting point here, we need to ask: “Who were these ‘sons of God’?”

Many scholars, drawing on already established ancient interpretations and texts, posit that they were ranking angelic beings who were entrusted to hold the spiritual fort, so to speak, until the coming of the Messiah, Jesus Christ.

Textual matter on this topic is rather sparse but there is anecdotal evidence that some of these beings began by executing their duties faithfully. In ancient China, God was exalted as Shangdi which translates to the “Lord Above” or the “Supreme Sovereign.” Chinese Protestant Bibles dutifully use this term to refer to God even today.

The worship of Shangdi was monotheistic (one supreme God) and aniconic (without images), similar to the worship of God in ancient Israel. This provides a fascinating cultural parallel, as we infer how different nations were under different spiritual administrations that were once aligned to God’s original plan.

Shangdi temples exist in China even today. Here are some paraphrased observations of temples dedicated to Shangdi:

Inside the Imperial Vault of Heaven, “there are no idols but only the inscription ‘Heavenly Sovereign Shangdi’.” In the Hall of Prayer for Good Harvest, “surprisingly there are no idols or images of the ‘gods’ inside... The central display is an inscription (to Shangdi).”

This aniconic worship finds a direct parallel in the altar ‘To an Unknown God’ which Paul encountered in Athens (Acts 17:23). Recognizing it as a preserved point of truth, Paul used it as his starting point to declare the full revelation of the Creator.

From Preservation to Regression

Let’s take the Indus Valley civilization (whose archeological remains are now predominantly located in Pakistan) as another example. It was surprisingly bereft of temples, idols and signs of polytheism. Its largest urban structures were intended for communal gatherings and its sanitation systems remain more universal, cleaner and sustainable to the ones used in India today — a staggering 4,000 years later. Indus Valley citizens also consumed plenty of meat, particularly beef — in stark contrast to Hindu proscriptions today. It was a dynamic society, bereft of caste stratification at birth.

The post-Indus Vedic culture (precursor to modern-day Hinduism) which came later introduced an iteration of the trinity called the trimurti where the principal deities were Brahma, Vishnu, Shiva. From these three deities, came the 33 gods and later 33 million gods. What a numerical coincidence for those familiar with secret societies like freemasonry and various occultic fraternities and belief systems!

Now, you can see how the sons of God, as described in Deuteronomy, began to corrupt and be corrupted themselves, at least according to a biblical lens. And what fiefdoms were carved out along with spiritual regression, and what was the inevitable result? There were wars and the “worship of the creation instead of the Creator” as Paul pointed out in Romans 1:25:

They exchanged the truth about God for a lie, and worshiped and served created things rather than the Creator — who is forever praised. Amen.

Why would Paul say this unless there were entities entrusted with retaining and perpetuating “the truth about God” from the very beginning of various civilizations?

The failure of the sons of God, and their spiritual corruption, may have transformed them into “rulers, authorities, cosmic dark powers, and spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places” who were opposed to Christ and his followers. The sons of God ultimately either ceded power or shifted their allegiance to Satan.

Is there any scriptural support behind this assertion? Yes, absolutely. After Christ’s 40-day fast in the wilderness, Satan led Him to a high place and instantaneously showed Him all the kingdoms of the world, before promising:

“I will give You authority over all these kingdoms and all their glory. For it has been relinquished to me, and I can give it to anyone I wish. So if You worship me, it will all be Yours.” (Luke 4:5-7).

Jesus’ sharp rebuttal is well-known, but just who exactly relinquished these kingdoms to Satan? Going by available scriptures, one can safely deduce that they were ceded by the fallen “sons of God” who, in turn, are now engaged in an intense spiritual battle against their Creator and Creation.

The legions (Mark 5:9) they command are sometimes called “territorial spirits” or “familiar spirits” who even manage to entangle the children of God into fatal spiritual bondage. Just think of the “distressing spirit” which tormented King Saul after a murderous bout of jealousy, leading the Spirit of God to “depart from him” (1 Samuel 18). Saul’s spiritual rebellion ultimately led him to seek a “divining spirit” via the Witch of Endor (1 Samuel 28). Some translations (e.g. KJV) imply that the witch was a medium for a “familiar spirit.”

To sum things up, I personally interpret territorial or familiar spirits as entities tied to geography, race and culture. They are beholden to the rulers, cosmic powers of darkness, and spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places, as Paul described in Ephesians 6:12. It very likely began with the corruption of the sons of God who were given territorial fiefs to govern until the coming of Christ.

Worse yet, familiar spirits pursue an individual wherever he or she goes, setting up all sorts of conflicts with individuals from other geographical locations and cultures despite the world having experienced intense cross-pollination and “standardization” in terms of migration, attire, employment, food and most of all, language. The world should be getting more united than ever but instead, many nations, particularly in the West, are being riven apart by exploding racial strife and irreparable political divides. Both the left and right portray this as a purely ideological struggle, replete with seductive academic arguments.

The real battle, however, is being waged in the unseen supernatural realm which I will expound in Part 4. The fallen sons of God still retain power in their old fiefs, and exert dominion over peoples tied to their places of origin. Conflict in distant geographical settings is the result.

In Part 3, I need to set the scene and justify what I had posited thus far by relating the example of St Thomas Christians of Kerala, India — an ancient Christian community that had embraced the gospel since the 1st century AD through the evangelization of Thomas the Apostle.

Once again, stay tuned.

