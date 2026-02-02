In Part 1, I examined whether generational sin remains operative under the New Covenant, exploring how believers can endure persistent spiritual and physical torment that defies conventional theological logic. Scripture is explicit: “The sins of the fathers will not be visited upon the children.” This paradigm shift began during the Second Temple period (Ezekiel 18:20). A critical question therefore follows: why are Christian households still attacked across generations?

In Part 2, I proposed that such persistent torment may stem from “territorial spirits” attached to nations, cultures, and races. This framework helps explain why specific sins dominate particular cultures. As Ephesians 6:12 clarifies, our struggle is “not against flesh and blood, but against the principalities, against the cosmic powers over this present darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places.”

The text does not say that our struggle is against the consequences of our forefathers’ sins.

The reality of these powers is vividly illustrated in Daniel 10. The “prince of Persia” —a powerful, opposing spiritual entity — hindered a heavenly messenger from reaching Daniel for twenty-one days. Breakthrough came only when the archangel Michael intervened. The chapter concludes with the messenger resuming his battle against this territorial prince, noting the imminent arrival of the “prince of Greece” (v.20). This reveals a hierarchy of spiritual entities attached to, and operating through, geopolitical territories.

This concept of spiritual jurisdiction is further underscored in Jude 1:9, where the archangel Michael disputes with Satan over the body of Moses, who was buried in a hidden Moabite valley opposite Beth-peor. Why was this so important to the adversary? The traditional assumption is that the sepulchre was hidden to prevent idol worship among the Israelites, who were repeatedly drawn to spiritual rebellion. However, they were also carrying the (presumably embalmed) remains of Joseph to his final resting place. The tombs of the Patriarchs and other biblical figures remain in the Levant to this day, yet they did not become epicentres of idol worship even when Israel ran after Baal, Moloch, Remphan, and other false gods.

The conflicts of man are engineered from above. The gutter-level political strife of our day is designed to infuriate and distract us from these deeper, darker forces at work. As the messenger in Daniel 10 lamented, “there is no one who stands firmly with me against these [spirits] except Michael, your prince.” One wonders what was happening in the spiritual realm to cause such isolation — a mystery that may remain until Christ returns.

This leads to a pressing question: can these dark forces attack a believer through a kind of spiritual umbilical cord? The mechanism is suggested in Christ’s warning in Matthew 12:43–45:

“When the unclean spirit has gone out of a person, it passes through waterless places seeking rest, but finds none. Then it says, ‘I will return to my house from which I came.’ And when it comes, it finds the house empty, swept, and put in order. Then it goes and brings with it seven other spirits more evil than itself, and they enter and dwell there, and the last state of that person is worse than the first. So also will it be with this evil generation.”

Why does the spirit return to a house that has been swept clean — suggesting deliverance and restoration — unless some form of spiritual jurisdiction can be reasserted? The parable implies regression facilitated by an ungodly environment. As Scripture shows elsewhere, such spirits seek habitation, whether in people or even in animals (Mark 5:12).

An important distinction must be made here. A believer in whom the Holy Spirit indwells may suffer spiritual attacks, even severe torment, but not to the extent of being repossessed or reclaimed by an evil spirit. Consider Moses’ cry to God when he could no longer bear the incessant unbelief and rebellion of the people he was leading:

“If this is how you are going to treat me, please go ahead and kill me — if I have found favor in your eyes — and do not let me face my own ruin.” (Numbers 11:15)

The “ruin” Moses feared was unlikely to be physical death, which he momentarily desired. It was more plausibly a kind of spiritual collapse which happens when one remains embedded in an environment of chronic spiritual regression.

Re-Territorializing of Principalities

Christ’s warning in Matthew 12:43–45 may therefore have been directed not merely at individuals but at the nation and generation that crucified Him. Paul’s greatest nemeses were not pagan idolaters but Judaizers who crept in to corrupt the faith from within (Galatians 2).

If that is the case, one can only imagine the fate awaiting modern-day Judaizers and Christian Zionists. The end, Christ warned, would be worse than the beginning —when they first heard the gospel of grace, which no longer distinguishes between Jew and Gentile.

Christian Zionism, in this sense, represents a modern manifestation of spiritual territorialism: the re-investment of (counterfeit) destiny and divine favour into a particular geography. Yet in Matthew 21:43, the Jews of Christ’s day were told that “the kingdom of God will be taken away from you and given to a people who will produce its fruit.” God’s protective covering would no longer be confined to a territory (Deuteronomy 32:9) but would rest upon a dispersed, global body of believers.

Dark principalities may continue to operate through nations, lands, and bloodlines, but the Spirit of God operates within the unified reality of the Body of Christ, transcending all geography.

To re-territorialize the faith — to bind God’s promises and protection to a modern nation-state — is precisely what both Christian Nationalism and Christian Zionism attempt to do. This is not merely a theological error; it is a regression into the very spiritual order from which Christ came to free us. In doing so, it risks making common cause with the “princes” of this world. As a result, you will have wolves in sheep’s clothing, beholden to dark principalities, subtly shifting the spiritual centerstage from Christ to a genocidal regime.

While the Spirit of God indwells believers everywhere, principalities and dark powers appear restricted to geographies, races, and cultures. This distinction is important — at least as a working hypothesis — for making sense of the chaos engulfing the world today, particularly the rise of pseudo-nationalism. This is not the same as “standing in the gap” (Ezekiel 22:30) for one’s nation, which requires prayer and intercession rather than political action or misplaced hope in political messiahs who repeatedly betray their base.

If spiritual claims can be reattached through ideological deception rather than ritual acts, then the danger is not confined to heathen temples or shrines. It extends to theological systems that have become entwined with political ideology. What does Scripture say about the outcome? Isaiah 24:21 tells us:

“On that day the Lord will punish the host of heaven, in heaven, and the kings of the earth, on the earth.”

This verse directly links heavenly spiritual powers with earthly geopolitical rulers, showing that they will be judged together for their rebellion. It confirms the intrinsic connection between the spiritual and territorial realms.

What happens, then, when a nation exalts itself above all others — fuelled by claims to Christian ideals and a selectively mythologised account of its own origins — while politicians and pastors alike repeatedly insist that the United States is “the greatest nation on earth”?

The hidden prince of North America would be delighted by this rampant hubris. It is an invitation to stoke American exceptionalism and thereby reassert his dark, jurisdictional rights.

Christ’s words, however, explicitly warn of a tragic outcome for communities granted great spiritual light yet consumed by self-exaltation:

“Woe to you, Chorazin! Woe to you, Bethsaida! For if the mighty works done in you had been done in Tyre and Sidon, they would have repented long ago in sackcloth and ashes. But I tell you, it will be more bearable on the day of judgment for Tyre and Sidon than for you. And you, Capernaum, will you be exalted to heaven? You will be brought down to Hades.” (Matthew 11:21–23)

These were not pagan cities condemned for ignorance, but communities judged precisely because of their proximity to truth. Privilege intensified accountability. Exaltation invited judgement and alienation from God.

Why did Satan fall? He had exalted himself above every other creation, and even thought he was above God Himself.

Moses Revisited

Perhaps this is why Satan sought to claim Moses’ body. Moses may yet be one of the two witnesses described in Revelation, who will appear in the End Times to warn the world of the consequences of refusing to repent. Along with Elijah, Moses was present with Christ on the Mount of Transfiguration. Did Satan want him buried within the territory that is present-day Israel, which may become his principal geographical domain in the End Times?

But God, who knows how the End Times unfold, ensured that Moses was buried outside the territorial jurisdiction of modern-day Israel.

What do you think, readers?

Share

Additional ways you can support my writing