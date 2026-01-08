Covenant, Household, and Spiritual Entanglement — Part 1
Is there such a thing as ‘generational curse’?
Within the Christian walk, many face persistent, recidivist sins. These are heavy yokes that seem impossible to shake. When these struggles remain un-conquered, tragedy often follows in a relentless cascade. Believers can find themselves enduring one spiritual and physical torment after another, leading to a profound crisis of faith.
Consider a broad example: A Christian, after much prayer and intercession, finally overcomes a crushing addiction to alcohol or drugs. His joy, however, is short-lived. In rapid succession, he is terminated from his job and discovers a family member has been diagnosed with a terminal disease. In despair, he contemplates relapse or even suicide.
I can also relate a more personal observation. A dear friend’s maternal family line has been wrecked by medical ailments that defy any clear genetic pattern: depression and suicide, cancers, hyperthyroidism, obesity, multiple sclerosis, and a congenital spinal problem that left a young boy permanently handicapped. The most “normal” person I met in this circle suffered from severe dyslexia. I could discern a palpable sense that their Christian aspirations were being suffocated at the source, leading them to seek escapism in various forms.
For a time, it was fashionable in some evangelical and charismatic circles to attribute such collective woes to a “generational curse.” Many well-meaning but misguided ministers would lay blame on a denominational bias or some imagined ancestral fault, presented as a spiritual revelation. Others were plain wolves in sheep’s clothing.
One prominent proponent of the generational curse worldview was Derek Prince. He went so far as to attribute children’s commonplace tantrums and misbehaviour to demonic influence, stating such claims in a manner that is deceptively authoritative. Is a child prone to sneaking cookies from the jar being led by demonic forces? According to such teaching, the answer is yes, and it may be the result of generational bondages.
Utter rot, I say! That is called having a sweet tooth — a struggle I am intimately familiar with as an adult. And never, ever trust me with your cookie jar; your five-old child or grandchild may show greater restraint!
On a more serious note, we must distinguish bad habits from so-called demonic influences. I would rather indulge in homemade candy than endure the doctrinal balderdash that often accompanies such teachings, including the Christian Zionism that Prince also championed — a theological wellspring of nearly all Christian error in my opinion.
But does this mean the generational curse concept has no validity? Let us turn to the authoritative source: the Bible.
“You shall not bow down to them or worship them (false god/idols); for I, the Lord your God, am a jealous God, punishing the children for the sin of the parents to the third and fourth generation of those who hate me, but showing love to a thousand generations of those who love me and keep my commandments.” (Exodus 20:5-6)
This theme is repeated in Exodus 34:6-7, Numbers 14:18, and Deuteronomy 5:9. The context is critical: these curses concern blatant spiritual rebellion, specifically idolatry and the worship of false gods. Engaging in sorcery, witchcraft, or occultic practices invites this covenant consequence. The warning is not for any and every sin, and certainly not for a child’s insatiable predilection for cookies.
Furthermore, God’s focus is overwhelmingly on mercy. He promises to show “love to a thousand generations” of the faithful. Consider the staggering math: A biblical generation is 40 years; therefore a thousand generations spans 40,000 years. This speaks volumes of God’s covenant faithfulness, a mercy that pursues the straying descendants of the righteous, much like the shepherd who leaves the ninety-nine for the one lost sheep (Luke 15; Matthew 18) until he finds it.
Now, let me offer a personal testimony. A quarter-century ago, while pursuing my master’s at the University of Leeds, I was under intense spiritual attack, besieged by constant despair. I would call a Bible teacher and friend in Texas for support — a costly endeavour in the days before smartphones and free calls.
During one call, a British visitor with him was invited to pray for me over the phone. I felt an immediate inner stirring. His prayer took an unforgettable turn: “I can see the prayers of your ancestors…” he said, before assuring me of God’s faithfulness.
At the mention of “ancestors,” my mind was thrust into a distinctly Oriental 13th or 14th-century setting. I knew this prayer was inspired for two reasons. First, logic: the man knew nothing of my background. Most Asian Christian communities are recent converts; how would he know I might have distant Christian ancestry? Second, personal disposition: I have no particular affinity for my immediate paternal or maternal communities. The thought that the prayers of some recently-deceased forebear became a generational covering for me was simply implausible. No, I am inclined to think that they worshipped mammon over God.
Therefore, I became convinced that if ancestral prayers had provided a covering for my 20th and 21st century travails , they had to emanate from a distant past. I cannot shake that medieval intercessory imagery to this day.
Now, have all my spiritual struggles been resolved? Some, yes; others remain. I still suffer bouts of ennui and enervation. An evangelical preacher might hastily attribute this to a generational curse. Or failure to join a church and pay tithes. Or a failure to “bless Israel” — the latest spiritual deception to hit the church.
But I see God’s providence at work: He has used this very “curse” to unlock a profound blessing — writing.
Writing is my therapy. I need to write; I need to constantly think of what to write. I also needed to see how the world really worked through countless disappointments and closed doors. I am now convinced that the only real work of value is done by the likes of farmers, bakers, carpenters and shepherds. Perhaps God intends for me to complete a particular corpus of work before fully restoring the joy I seek — a joy that might even see me write far less. Or cease completely.
As for generational curses, the Old Testament itself foretells a new covenantal paradigm. The prophets directly confronted the fatalistic proverb, “The fathers have eaten sour grapes, and the children’s teeth are set on edge” (Jeremiah 31:29). “In those days they shall no longer say… But everyone shall die for his own iniquity.” (Jeremiah 31:29-30)
The shift is made even more explicit in Ezekiel:
“The one who sins is the one who will die. The child will not share the guilt of the parent, nor will the parent share the guilt of the child.” (Ezekiel 18:20)
This new paradigm finds its ultimate fulfillment in Christ. For the believer, the curse is definitively broken.
“Christ redeemed us from the curse of the law by becoming a curse for us... so that in Christ Jesus the blessing of Abraham might come to the Gentiles.” (Galatians 3:13-14)
Gentiles had given themselves over to false gods and sorceries for countless generations but the ancient bondages are broken once they accept Christ.
In summation, never let anyone, no matter how spiritually endowed they appear, convince you that an unbreakable generational curse holds you back under the New Covenant. This doctrine has been so grievously abused that it has led to broken lives and despair. Christ Himself explicitly debunked such fatalistic thinking (John 9:2-3).
But does this mean the patterns I had described — families beset by a cascade of spiritual, mental, and physical torment — are mere coincidence? Is there no supernatural element at all?
There is indeed another factor at work, a different form of spiritual entanglement. In Part 2, I will unpack the origins of this nearly-forgotten inter-generational oppression (yes, I know, it sounds contradictory to the main thesis of this essay but bear with me in this exploratory journey). In Part 3, I will explore what Christ said about remedying this satanic bondage, and discuss how early missionaries to South America, Africa and Asia rediscovered an old biblical truth through rigorous scriptural interpretation, largely free from denominational bias.
In Part 4, you will also come to understand the spiritual roots of the explosive racial hatreds erupting across our world. Trust me, the 2026-2030 epoch is poised to be among the most tumultuous in human history, according to an ancient biblical lens.
Stay tuned.
I've been exploring that also...so glad you shared those important verses. I bought into that theory about a decade ago, (and reciting generational curse prayers) when I found out my Grandfather had been a Mason, and very mean and abusive toward his family. And how that might affect his family and subsequent generations. I think the main thing is that if the head of the household does not serve the Lord, they do not have the Lord's protection of the household, or if that head of the household is serving false gods, the devil claims rights to the children, or family, especially the first born, which is the Lord's claim. So it is harder to overcome and vow to serve the Lord? I wondered if that was why we (myself and Brother and Sister) were so under oppression all of our lives (Long story, but I broke free of it, and they sadly didn't) But it took having the spirit of suicide cast our of me to be fully free of the heavy weight, like a lead overcoat that had always been with me, and it was absolutely amazingly freeing to finally have it gone!!! (Long Story). I just cannot put it into words, but it's like what the Bible says: Rivers of living waters flowing out from my very soul, and joy unspeakable and full of glory, after a lifetime of heavy weight and depressions I could not overcome, even though I loved the Lord. and if the children are not "trained up in the Lord" they will succumb to whatever else they are taught instead more easily. I can't word it right. But oh, the FREEDOM and joy that comes from the Lord for those who can overcome, and peace and rest...that the oppressed may never know if they don't call upon Him and pray for healing. I cannot even put it into words. Looking forward to your future writings. Thank you!
Just before I read this, I had listened to one of my favorite Bach cantatas, Christen Atzet Diesen Tag BWV 63. I'm always lifted to another realm by the simple faith expressed by the transcendent music which includes the following words "Thou dearest God, what are we wretches then?
A people fallen low which thee forsaketh, and even still thou wouldst not hate us; for ere we should according to our merits lie in ruin, ere that, must deity be willing the nature of mankind himself assuming, upon earth dwelling, in shepherd's stall to be a child incarnate. O inconceivable, yet blessed dispensation."
What Christian has not struggled with the human nature and deeply pondered the question of why? Why the fiery darts of temptation or the sin that so easily besets, even after we confess faith in Christ? The only answer I perceive is -- metal must be tried, and gold must be refined, and Christians must overcome by the grace of our Lord who went before.
And whenever I get too analytical, I remember the words of Dostoevsky's Grand Inquisitor as he condescendingly describes the common people as a "tortured, suffering people, sunk in foul sin, yet loving Him (Christ) like children." It always makes me smile because that's exactly how we Gentiles received the gospel of Christ, after He was rejected by those to whom He was sent.
Looking forward to the next articles in this series!