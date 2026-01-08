The Eye Opener

Jesus Is Lord
1d

I've been exploring that also...so glad you shared those important verses. I bought into that theory about a decade ago, (and reciting generational curse prayers) when I found out my Grandfather had been a Mason, and very mean and abusive toward his family. And how that might affect his family and subsequent generations. I think the main thing is that if the head of the household does not serve the Lord, they do not have the Lord's protection of the household, or if that head of the household is serving false gods, the devil claims rights to the children, or family, especially the first born, which is the Lord's claim. So it is harder to overcome and vow to serve the Lord? I wondered if that was why we (myself and Brother and Sister) were so under oppression all of our lives (Long story, but I broke free of it, and they sadly didn't) But it took having the spirit of suicide cast our of me to be fully free of the heavy weight, like a lead overcoat that had always been with me, and it was absolutely amazingly freeing to finally have it gone!!! (Long Story). I just cannot put it into words, but it's like what the Bible says: Rivers of living waters flowing out from my very soul, and joy unspeakable and full of glory, after a lifetime of heavy weight and depressions I could not overcome, even though I loved the Lord. and if the children are not "trained up in the Lord" they will succumb to whatever else they are taught instead more easily. I can't word it right. But oh, the FREEDOM and joy that comes from the Lord for those who can overcome, and peace and rest...that the oppressed may never know if they don't call upon Him and pray for healing. I cannot even put it into words. Looking forward to your future writings. Thank you!

Carol Haas
2d

Just before I read this, I had listened to one of my favorite Bach cantatas, Christen Atzet Diesen Tag BWV 63. I'm always lifted to another realm by the simple faith expressed by the transcendent music which includes the following words "Thou dearest God, what are we wretches then?

A people fallen low which thee forsaketh, and even still thou wouldst not hate us; for ere we should according to our merits lie in ruin, ere that, must deity be willing the nature of mankind himself assuming, upon earth dwelling, in shepherd's stall to be a child incarnate. O inconceivable, yet blessed dispensation."

What Christian has not struggled with the human nature and deeply pondered the question of why? Why the fiery darts of temptation or the sin that so easily besets, even after we confess faith in Christ? The only answer I perceive is -- metal must be tried, and gold must be refined, and Christians must overcome by the grace of our Lord who went before.

And whenever I get too analytical, I remember the words of Dostoevsky's Grand Inquisitor as he condescendingly describes the common people as a "tortured, suffering people, sunk in foul sin, yet loving Him (Christ) like children." It always makes me smile because that's exactly how we Gentiles received the gospel of Christ, after He was rejected by those to whom He was sent.

Looking forward to the next articles in this series!

