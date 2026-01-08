Within the Christian walk, many face persistent, recidivist sins. These are heavy yokes that seem impossible to shake. When these struggles remain un-conquered, tragedy often follows in a relentless cascade. Believers can find themselves enduring one spiritual and physical torment after another, leading to a profound crisis of faith.

Consider a broad example: A Christian, after much prayer and intercession, finally overcomes a crushing addiction to alcohol or drugs. His joy, however, is short-lived. In rapid succession, he is terminated from his job and discovers a family member has been diagnosed with a terminal disease. In despair, he contemplates relapse or even suicide.

I can also relate a more personal observation. A dear friend’s maternal family line has been wrecked by medical ailments that defy any clear genetic pattern: depression and suicide, cancers, hyperthyroidism, obesity, multiple sclerosis, and a congenital spinal problem that left a young boy permanently handicapped. The most “normal” person I met in this circle suffered from severe dyslexia. I could discern a palpable sense that their Christian aspirations were being suffocated at the source, leading them to seek escapism in various forms.

For a time, it was fashionable in some evangelical and charismatic circles to attribute such collective woes to a “generational curse.” Many well-meaning but misguided ministers would lay blame on a denominational bias or some imagined ancestral fault, presented as a spiritual revelation. Others were plain wolves in sheep’s clothing.

One prominent proponent of the generational curse worldview was Derek Prince. He went so far as to attribute children’s commonplace tantrums and misbehaviour to demonic influence, stating such claims in a manner that is deceptively authoritative. Is a child prone to sneaking cookies from the jar being led by demonic forces? According to such teaching, the answer is yes, and it may be the result of generational bondages.

Utter rot, I say! That is called having a sweet tooth — a struggle I am intimately familiar with as an adult. And never, ever trust me with your cookie jar; your five-old child or grandchild may show greater restraint!

On a more serious note, we must distinguish bad habits from so-called demonic influences. I would rather indulge in homemade candy than endure the doctrinal balderdash that often accompanies such teachings, including the Christian Zionism that Prince also championed — a theological wellspring of nearly all Christian error in my opinion.

But does this mean the generational curse concept has no validity? Let us turn to the authoritative source: the Bible.

“You shall not bow down to them or worship them (false god/idols); for I, the Lord your God, am a jealous God, punishing the children for the sin of the parents to the third and fourth generation of those who hate me, but showing love to a thousand generations of those who love me and keep my commandments.” (Exodus 20:5-6)

This theme is repeated in Exodus 34:6-7, Numbers 14:18, and Deuteronomy 5:9. The context is critical: these curses concern blatant spiritual rebellion, specifically idolatry and the worship of false gods. Engaging in sorcery, witchcraft, or occultic practices invites this covenant consequence. The warning is not for any and every sin, and certainly not for a child’s insatiable predilection for cookies.

Furthermore, God’s focus is overwhelmingly on mercy. He promises to show “love to a thousand generations” of the faithful. Consider the staggering math: A biblical generation is 40 years; therefore a thousand generations spans 40,000 years. This speaks volumes of God’s covenant faithfulness, a mercy that pursues the straying descendants of the righteous, much like the shepherd who leaves the ninety-nine for the one lost sheep (Luke 15; Matthew 18) until he finds it.

Now, let me offer a personal testimony. A quarter-century ago, while pursuing my master’s at the University of Leeds, I was under intense spiritual attack, besieged by constant despair. I would call a Bible teacher and friend in Texas for support — a costly endeavour in the days before smartphones and free calls.

During one call, a British visitor with him was invited to pray for me over the phone. I felt an immediate inner stirring. His prayer took an unforgettable turn: “I can see the prayers of your ancestors…” he said, before assuring me of God’s faithfulness.

At the mention of “ancestors,” my mind was thrust into a distinctly Oriental 13th or 14th-century setting. I knew this prayer was inspired for two reasons. First, logic: the man knew nothing of my background. Most Asian Christian communities are recent converts; how would he know I might have distant Christian ancestry? Second, personal disposition: I have no particular affinity for my immediate paternal or maternal communities. The thought that the prayers of some recently-deceased forebear became a generational covering for me was simply implausible. No, I am inclined to think that they worshipped mammon over God.

Therefore, I became convinced that if ancestral prayers had provided a covering for my 20th and 21st century travails , they had to emanate from a distant past. I cannot shake that medieval intercessory imagery to this day.

Now, have all my spiritual struggles been resolved? Some, yes; others remain. I still suffer bouts of ennui and enervation. An evangelical preacher might hastily attribute this to a generational curse. Or failure to join a church and pay tithes. Or a failure to “bless Israel” — the latest spiritual deception to hit the church.

But I see God’s providence at work: He has used this very “curse” to unlock a profound blessing — writing.

Writing is my therapy. I need to write; I need to constantly think of what to write. I also needed to see how the world really worked through countless disappointments and closed doors. I am now convinced that the only real work of value is done by the likes of farmers, bakers, carpenters and shepherds. Perhaps God intends for me to complete a particular corpus of work before fully restoring the joy I seek — a joy that might even see me write far less. Or cease completely.

As for generational curses, the Old Testament itself foretells a new covenantal paradigm. The prophets directly confronted the fatalistic proverb, “The fathers have eaten sour grapes, and the children’s teeth are set on edge” (Jeremiah 31:29). “In those days they shall no longer say… But everyone shall die for his own iniquity.” (Jeremiah 31:29-30)

The shift is made even more explicit in Ezekiel:

“The one who sins is the one who will die. The child will not share the guilt of the parent, nor will the parent share the guilt of the child.” (Ezekiel 18:20)

This new paradigm finds its ultimate fulfillment in Christ. For the believer, the curse is definitively broken.

“Christ redeemed us from the curse of the law by becoming a curse for us... so that in Christ Jesus the blessing of Abraham might come to the Gentiles.” (Galatians 3:13-14)

Gentiles had given themselves over to false gods and sorceries for countless generations but the ancient bondages are broken once they accept Christ.

In summation, never let anyone, no matter how spiritually endowed they appear, convince you that an unbreakable generational curse holds you back under the New Covenant. This doctrine has been so grievously abused that it has led to broken lives and despair. Christ Himself explicitly debunked such fatalistic thinking (John 9:2-3).

But does this mean the patterns I had described — families beset by a cascade of spiritual, mental, and physical torment — are mere coincidence? Is there no supernatural element at all?

There is indeed another factor at work, a different form of spiritual entanglement. In Part 2, I will unpack the origins of this nearly-forgotten inter-generational oppression (yes, I know, it sounds contradictory to the main thesis of this essay but bear with me in this exploratory journey). In Part 3, I will explore what Christ said about remedying this satanic bondage, and discuss how early missionaries to South America, Africa and Asia rediscovered an old biblical truth through rigorous scriptural interpretation, largely free from denominational bias.

In Part 4, you will also come to understand the spiritual roots of the explosive racial hatreds erupting across our world. Trust me, the 2026-2030 epoch is poised to be among the most tumultuous in human history, according to an ancient biblical lens.

Stay tuned.

