In recent years, the world has witnessed a disturbing phenomenon: political leaders wielding contradictory biblical prophecies as weapons of justification. Nowhere has this been more evident than in March 2026, when both American and Israeli leadership invoked eschatological language to rationalise military aggression against Iran. Yet despite their shared embrace of end-times rhetoric, their prophetic frameworks often stand in direct opposition to one another.

On one side, we hear verses about “gathering nations for battle” to hasten a messianic age. On the other, we hear promises of “peace and safety” just before sudden destruction. Both sides invoke the necessity of conflict to fulfill divine prophecy, yet the messiah anticipated by the Talmudists is, from a Christian perspective, unmistakably the Antichrist. Meanwhile, Evangelical proponents operate under the delusion that Christ’s second coming can be accelerated by bombing women and children. In both cases, the outcome is the same: sacred texts become cover for state-sanctioned violence.

This selective, self-serving use of scripture not only trivialises the texts themselves but reveals the dangerous malleability of prophetic interpretation when placed in the hands of those seeking political cover for aggression.

It is precisely this kind of contradictory application that makes understanding the biblical tension between “thief in the night” and “birth pains” not merely an academic exercise, but a matter of spiritual and moral urgency. When prophecy becomes a tool for justifying war rather than preparing hearts, we have fundamentally misunderstood its purpose.

Two Prophetic Paradigms

The analogy of the “thief” is the primary metaphor for the element of surprise. In 1 Thessalonians 5:2, Paul writes bluntly, “for you know very well that the day of the Lord will come like a thief in the night.” Peter echoes this sentiment in 2 Peter 3:10, emphasising that this arrival will be sudden and, for the unprepared, catastrophic. These epistles were written for the edification of the church, and the individual believer was the recipient of these warnings.

This imagery suggests a world going about its business — eating, drinking, buying, selling, and marrying (Matthew 24 )— totally unaware of the impending interruption. It highlights the disorienting nature of the event for those who are spiritually “asleep” (Romans 13:11-14). This sleepiness often points to those who have become worldly and strayed from the truth, but it also hints at a phenomenon we might call “spiritual narcolepsy.”

In an age of constant information, believers can become desensitised. We hear so much “noise” such as headlines about crises, scandals, and conflicts that we stop listening for the specific “signal.: The focus of the “thief in the night” message is on the timing. It is unknown. It warns against the complacency that comes from assuming there is always more time.

The Signs of the Times

Yet, when we turn to the Olivet Discourse in Matthew 24, Jesus appears, on the surface, to offer a very different narrative. He warns of specific precursors: “You will be hearing of wars and rumors of wars... Nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom, and there will be famines and earthquakes in various places” (Matthew 24:6-7).

He describes these not as random tragedies, but as “birth pangs” (Matthew 24:8). A birth pang is, by definition, a sign. It is an observable event that indicates a coming conclusion. If the “thief” analogy emphasises secrecy, the “birth pain” analogy emphasises process. It suggests a world groaning toward a specific, identifiable climax.

Crucially, birth pangs have two specific characteristics in the form of frequency and intensity. They are not a steady rhythm; they are an escalating crisis. They get closer together and hurt more. Just as labor pains indicate that a delivery is inevitable, biblical signs are not meant to be a calendar, but a measurement of intensity. The proximity of the events matters less than their escalating severity.

So how do we hold these two threads together without tearing the fabric of scripture? Theologians and Bible scholars generally point to a few key distinctions.

Reconciling the Paradox

A common and compelling explanation is that these descriptions serve two different functions. The “signs” in Matthew 24 are given to believers and unbelieving Jews as a wake-up call to recognise the season. They also served as a warning for those who lived during the time of Christ, namely the generation that would witness the destruction of Herod’s Temple in 70 AD. Many early church teachings emphasised that God had given unbelieving Jews exactly one generation to repent before the Romans destroyed their religious center forever, in keeping with Christ’s prophecy that “not one stone shall be left here upon another” (Matthew 24:2). The Wailing Wall, as some critics point out with justification, is likely a remnant of the Roman citadel called Fort Antonia. Kissing that wall is high idolatry.

Christ’s prophecy therefore serves a dual fulfillment. The “birth pains” verses signal events encouraging the faithful to persevere during the generation of His earthly peers, while also pointing to a distant future called the last days.

The “thief in the night” analogy, however, has traditionally been used to describe the experience of the unbelieving world. For those who ignore the spiritual signs and are lulled into moral complacency, the coming of the Lord will be a complete and terrifying surprise. As Paul notes in 1 Thessalonians 5:3, “While people are saying, ‘Peace and safety,’ destruction will come on them suddenly.”

Yet, both the believing and unbelieving worlds are anxiously observing ominous developments throughout the world. And they have been doing so for decades, getting exposed to biblical verses and themes in the process. Here is a personal observation: During the onset of COVID-19, a Buddhist friend of mine became acquainted with themes like the “Mark of the Beast”, the “End Times”, and the “Antichrist”, particularly from fellow Buddhists.

Non-believers are no longer ignorant about the concept of the End Times. After certain political regimes declared an evangelical jihad against nations like Iran, replete with references to dispensationalist End Times imageries, the world became saturated with biblical themes. In fact, many have tuned to podcasts and written commentaries to condemn this sacrilegious rape of Christian prophetic motifs. If the idea was to spark a mass persecution of Christians worldwide in order to “fulfill prophecy”, it has thankfully failed as more and more individuals are searching the scriptures for themselves. As Christ himself said: The end will not come until the Gospel is preached throughout the world, indicating a broad geographic reach.

Therefore, in my opinion, the “thief in the night” analogy was not directed solely at different groups. It describes a certain normality that may beguile the believer into complacency. Chaos and relative peace may co-exist without contradiction in the End Times.

Perhaps the distinction isn’t about who receives the message, but how they interpret prophecy. To the outsider, a war is just a tragedy. To the insider, it is a signpost. The event is the same, and the interpretation determines whether you are surprised or ready.

The metaphor of birth pains itself provides a broad clue. A woman in her third trimester experiences undeniable signs that a baby is coming. She feels the movements, the pressure, the Braxton-Hicks contractions. She knows the season is upon her. However, the exact moment when labor truly begins and the child is born retains an element of suddenness. Similarly, the signs (wars, earthquakes) indicate the season is near, but the precise “hour” remains unknown until it is upon us.

A Matter of Perspective

Ultimately, the biblical authors dispensed with the notion of a strict chronological timeline as even Christ had declared:

“But concerning that day and hour no one knows, not even the angels of heaven, nor the Son, but the Father only. (Matthew 24:36).

They were more focused on conveying a dual spiritual reality. This stands in stark contrast to modern dispensationalists aka Christian Zionists who seem to take immense delight in engineering wars and genocides to fit a timeline. As Jude 1:12 says of them:

“These people are blemishes at your love feasts, eating with you without the slightest qualm — shepherds who feed only themselves. They are clouds without rain, blown along by the wind; autumn trees, without fruit and uprooted — twice dead.”

Stay away from them. Flee from among those who secretly practise the Mystery Babylon religion which masquerades itself as Christianity, lest you take part in their sins, and share in their plagues (Rev 18:4). After the release of the Epstein Files, and the innumerable and ongoing child sex scandals among evangelical stalwarts, we should have nothing whatsoever to do with them. They are master deceivers who crassly use scriptures to lead many astray. They cannot, and deliberately will not, recognise the two underlying themes of the End Times. Their error lies in shifting our hope from a Person (Jesus) to a Place (Jerusalem), centralising the modern nation of Israel instead of Christ as the prophetic centerpiece. This is nothing but idolatry.

Living in the Tension

The two apparent End Times contradictions therefore become clear when viewed through the theological lens of the “Already/Not Yet” paradigm. The Kingdom is already breaking in through the signs (birth pains), but it is not yet fully here (the thief). We are living in the overlap, or the cusp period. This duality, if one may call it, is encapsulated below:

The Certainty: History is moving toward a divinely appointed conclusion. The signs guarantee that God is in control.

The Urgency: Because the exact timing is hidden, every person must be spiritually prepared at all times. Life is fragile; the end can come for any individual unexpectedly, just as the end of the age will come for the world.

The tension between both “contradictions” keeps the church from two dangerous extremes.

It keeps us from date-setting. If we only had the signs, we might be tempted to build charts and predict the exact day, a practice Jesus explicitly warned against (Matthew 24:36). However, dispensationalists have produced and updated neat End Times chronologies for decades, centralizing the modern nation of Israel, instead of Christ, as the prophetic centerpiece. This is nothing but idolatry.

Both contradictions also keep us from complacency. Instead, we are called to be students of the times, watching world events with sober judgment, while simultaneously living each day with the urgency of those who know the next moment could be their last — or the Lord’s return.

The question posed by the paradox is not “Which is it?” but rather, as 2 Peter 3:11-12 asks, “what kind of people ought you to be?”

Share

Additional ways you can support my writing