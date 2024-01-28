Come out of the House of Bondage
“I am the Lord your God, who brought you out of the land of Egypt, out of the house of slavery.” (Exodus 20:2; Deuteronomy 5:6)
Recently, when the walls were closing in on me for the umpteenth time, I sounded out a few acquaintances of mine over job prospects abroad. I had endured too many setbacks, too many sleep-deprived days and my blood pressure was constantly off the charts since 2019. There were moments when I thought that I was going to die. As Proverbs 13:12 says: “Hope …