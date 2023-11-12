Broken by design: Why the elites want everything and everyone to have an expiration date
Is planned obsolescence of products, services and talent part of a creative destruction process under the New Normal?
Photo courtesy J. Tomás via shsnorsenews.org
“They don’t make them like they used to anymore” is an ancient lament that has resonated through the ages in various forms. It applies both to humans and their material outputs. The Greek philosopher Socrates had this to say of the youths of his day (circa 470 BC): “Children; they have bad manners, contempt fo…