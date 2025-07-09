After an absence of five long years, I decided to resume patronising my local golf driving range on a weekly or fortnightly basis. I picked Sunday night as my comeback day (or rather comeback night) as I wanted to relive the somewhat relative delight of hitting 100 balls into a manmade pond under the cover of floodlights — all for $3.50. The thought of experiencing old ambiences, a bit of nostalgia, and the odd chance of bumping into nearly-forgotten acquaintances were the deciding factors. Furthermore, Sunday nights were usually the quietest of nights at the range. At least during the pre-COVID-19 era.

Imagine my horror when I encountered a “full house” upon arriving at the range. For a moment, I thought I would not even get my own bay (a designated hitting area). Both the lower and upper decks were filled with new amateur enthusiasts. The floodlights, which were once lit in their luminescent glory, were now conspicuously muted. You can just about make out the trajectory of the balls and contours of the pond’s banks; nothing more. Gone were days when you could clearly see the splashes and ripples on the surface of the pond as well as the odd monitor lizards who could uncannily dodge the incoming projectiles.

I asked around whether this was an unusually crowded Sunday night — an anomaly of sorts which I had unfortunately encountered on my “comeback night”? “No” came the perplexed answer. This was the norm, day in and night out.

Clearly, the new patrons and administrators were recent arrivals. They could not fathom a time when one could have the entire upper deck to oneself during early afternoons. What happened in the past five years that transformed an otherwise monotonous but relaxing recreational excursion into a popular pastime?

That something may be COVID-19 and, in particular, its “vaccines”.

Weakened Bodies

Don’t even get me started on the continuing trend of “sudden and unexpected” deaths as well as the surge in allround terminal diseases among the young and healthy. There are enough individuals posting this stuff on X alone. Day by day. Furthermore, Substack generates a few daily exposes on this subject. One is literally spoilt for choice here.

What I have discerned on my end, and piqued my interest for a long time, was a subtle rise in weakened bodies. There are far less people engaged in rigorous physical activities such as jungle trekking, sports or even brisk evening walks. More leisurely physical activities like randomly hitting golf balls is all many can manage.

And speaking of long evening walks, regulars who once ostracised me for refusing the vaccine have dramatically thinned out. By their own admissions, there were several deaths and physical impairments within their cohort right after getting the vaccines. They now want my advice but I have not forgotten how I was treated like a plague between 2021 and 2023. Furthermore, there is nothing anyone can do as their numbers thin out.

After the vaccines were rolled out, I was also accustomed to hearing admissions along the lines of “I am not the same anymore.” This is a reference to an inner subtle change, mainly psychological, that the afflicted just cannot adequately explain. The vaccines somehow made them feel perpetually unmoored or listless even as they appear normal to the outside word. A neighbour of mine admitted that the business meetings he occasionally attends have no clear agenda or plan. “They meet because they just have to meet” — if that makes sense. (More on this topic later).

This growing mental malaise has also forced me to be extra careful when I am behind the steering wheel these days as people are getting more careless on the roads. There is indeed a slight rise in traffic accidents in Malaysia with various reasons posited by the authorities. But what about similar trends in Australia and Singapore, among many other nations? Are the authorities going to parrot similar underlying reasons? Cycling is no longer as safe as it once was in Switzerland and Canada, to name a few.

In general, physical and sports activity levels are declining across the board worldwide. According to a World Health Organization (WHO) report dated June 26 2024, nearly 31% of adults and 80% of adolescents do not meet the recommended levels of physical activity. The WHO is blaming this malaise on everything but the vaccines. No surprises there.

A December 2024 study published by The Lancet — which played a major role in whipping up the COVID-19 hysteria — was equally alarming yet predictable. Here are the findings:

We included 507 surveys across 163 countries and territories. The global age-standardised prevalence of insufficient physical activity was 31·3% (95% uncertainty interval 28·6–34·0) in 2022, an increase from 23·4% (21·1–26·0) in 2000 and 26·4% (24·8–27·9) in 2010. Prevalence was increasing in 103 (52%) of 197 countries and territories and six (67%) of nine regions, and was declining in the remainder. Prevalence was 5 percentage points higher among female (33·8% [29·9–37·7]) than male (28·7% [25·0–32·6]) individuals. Insufficient physical activity increased in people aged 60 years and older in all regions and both sexes, but age patterns differed for those younger than 60 years. If 2010–22 trends continue, the global target of a 15% relative reduction between 2010 and 2030 will not be met (posterior probability <0·01); however, two regions, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa, were on track with considerable uncertainty (posterior probabilities 0·70–0·74).

Studies in the United States have shown a decrease in sports participation among adolescents from middle school to high school, with many specializing in a single sport or quitting altogether. Some popular team sports like soccer have seen significant drops in participation — even as international leagues notch up new record signings and global viewerships.

Barriers to physical activity have been attributed to everything but the vaccines and the hidden depopulation agenda. These include lack of motivation, lack of resources or equipment, feeling uncertain or uncomfortable, and friends and family not sharing interest in physical activity. Changes in work and lifestyle, with less manual labour and more sedentary jobs, also contribute to reduced physical activity.

Well, that is the standard line anyway. In reality, people are just feeling unmoored, listless and enervated. They are finding it increasingly difficult to make new human connections. Many are just not “feeling the same anymore.”

Now, I am not blaming the vaccines alone for this phenomenon. I firmly believe that our food, water and air are being willfully contaminated via a variety of means. I also believe that an increase in electro-smog is dulling minds across the board which cannot be solely blamed on the introduction of 5G networks alone.

The Great Die-Off

A neighbour of mine who now works at a funeral parlour recently claimed that business is booming, with long cremation queues during his shifts. It is my opinion that the “Great Die-Off” among the vaccinated is real. People just do not want to admit that their family members and friends died prematurely because of the vaccines. There was a lot of peer pressure involved and no one wants to take responsibility for the death of a loved one.

These days, the unvaccinated are quietly avoided because they are a constant reminder over the price of gullibility, herd thinking and personal cowardice. It is best to slip quietly into oblivion. This still makes me wonder about the real population and mortality stats around the world. Are nations quietly thinning out?

