The Eye Opener

Mark Brody
1d

Hole in one on this article, Matthew! Perhaps the eeriest thing about living in these times is that almost no-one can talk (outside of closed circles such as this) about the fact that so many people have been seriously poisoned through an almost incomprehensibly large scale deception. So many people would rather die and not talk about what's causing their illness than seriously face the possibility that they were duped into poisoning themselves. It's like the Emperor's new clothes. Everyone is afraid to talk about it, but everyone can see it. And we all know we can see about it, we all know we are afraid to talk about it, but we continue to pretend to be "normal." It is reminiscent of the atmosphere of censorship that existed during the Soviet era, described by Solzhenitsyn like this: "We know they are lying, they know they are lying, they know we know they are lying, we know they know we know they are lying, but they are still lying." Some lies refuse to die.

2 replies by Mathew Maavak and others
Larry Sicard
19h

This substack, by Mark Crispin Miller, is a weekly posting of worldwide died suddenly victims of the depopulation agenda. It is astounding and very troubling.

