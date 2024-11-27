Ashes in the Sky
With all the WW3 fearmongering going on, I decided to write a fictionalised first-hand account of a nuclear attack and its aftermath
The morning began like any other. The sky over the eastern seaboard streaked with faint pinks and golds as the sun fought through a veil of thin clouds. From my hilltop residence, I could see the distant sprawling city slowly waking up. The streets were already bustling with cars, the distant hum of engines merging with the occasional honk. It was munda…