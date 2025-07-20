The Eye Opener

The Eye Opener

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thea Woznitza's avatar
Thea Woznitza
2d

Excellent synopsis and an eye opener

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Hillary Han's avatar
Hillary Han
2d

Excellent substack! Thank you.

Question: Don't you think, this problem will be a major consideration of BRICS?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Mathew Maavak and others
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr Mathew Maavak
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture