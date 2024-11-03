A global deep state minefield awaits the second Trump presidency
Why is Donald Trump the preferred US deep state candidate for 2024? What connects Russia's invasion of Eastern Ukraine to Covid-19? What was Joe Biden’s true role in the White House?
Unless the Democratic Party can pull off a massive ballot heist on election day — surpassing the 2020 travesty no less — Donald J. Trump will emerge as the winner of the 2024 US presidential election by midnight Pacific Daylight Time on Nov 6. By then, all lingering polling discrepancies and controversies will begin to fizzle out.
This election has been…